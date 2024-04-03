Cold start for Housatonic softball

Latest News
Kent falls 4-2 in season opener
KENT — Kent School varsity baseball opened the 2024 season at home Saturday, March 30, against Avon Old Farms School.
A sunny spring afternoon greeted both teams as the first pitch was thrown at 2:30 p.m.
It was clear from the start that both teams had very capable pitchers. Andrew Volgende of Kent, and Owen Callaghan of Avon, were striking out their opposing batters with steady control.
The third inning was the turning point for Avon: Van Liott got a walk and then stole second. Then with bases loaded Stefano Pietrantonio drove in two runs. Connor Naspo followed suit by driving in two more and at the end of the third Avon led Kent 4-0.
Kent pitcher Volgende regained control and held Avon to the games end.
In the 6th inning, Kent got on the board. Leo DiGiulian was walked and Fionn Keon reached first on an infield hit. Andrew Hess then stepped up and brought them both home on a double.
The game ended 4-2 in favor of Avon, a tight seven-inning game that was marked by excellent pitchers on both teams.
UConn men and women make Final Four
The Huskies are howling.
University of Connecticut’s mens and womens teams have each advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s championship weekend.
The men have won every March Madness game by double digits for the last two years. The streak is now up to 10 consecutive tournament games, led by 7’2” star center Donovan Clingan from Bristol.
The women advanced to the final four after defeating top ranked (4) University of Southern California 80-73 in the Elite Eight.
The men will play (4) Alabama Saturday, April 6 in the Final Four.
The women will play Caitlin Clark and (1) Iowa Friday, April 5.
SHARON — Since it began in the 1970s providing summer employment for local youth and summer activities for local youngsters, the Little Rascals program is gearing up for what is hoped to be a successful 2024 summer season under a new director and staff.
The search for a new Little Rascals director is underway, according to Sharon Parks and Recreation Director Matt Andrulis Mette, who paused work for an interview on Wednesday, March 27, held at the Town Beach at Mudge Pond on a drizzly gray morning.
The affordable program offers families who live or work in Sharon a viable option for supervised programming serving children aged 5-12, and it begins immediately following the end of the school year. And, for older teens and college-age staff, Little Rascals offers employment and resume-enhancing experience.
From 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday participants take part in a long day of activities, the program offers swim lessons, arts and crafts, sporting activities, theme days and more, depending on the talents presented by the Director and staff. (Half-day rates are also offered)
Appealing to young families living in Sharon, the program has always welcomed families who work in town, such as at Sharon Hospital where it has been a valuable resource for hospital employees.
In recent years, however, enrollment numbers have declined.
“Now there are fewer kids in town and fewer people on the hospital staff,” Andrulis Mette said.
In the early years, the program was self-funded, the income from fees being sufficient to maintain operations, Andrulis Mette said. But as of four years ago, the town began contributing funds to support the programs, including bus transportation.
And then, two summers ago, Andrulis Mette recalled, when income dropped during the pandemic, the town contributed funds to support the salaries of the director and assistant director. In past years, those two leadership positions were often filled by former staff members who returned as adults, Andrulis Mette said.
Looking to the future, Andrulis Mette is studying a model where the program might become nonprofit and offer year-round programming.
“Forming a nonprofit would not happen in time for this summer, however,” Andrulis Mette said. “I’ve had ten people ask about the program for this year, hoping it will be offered.”
Speaking for the Parks and Recreation Department, Andrulis Mette said, “We think the town needs to fund it.”
Andrulis Mette estimated at least 17 kids must be enrolled for the program to financially survive. He said that few kids are there for the beginning of summer, generally waiting until after July 4 to join the program. After that, Little Rascals breaks even, but the program does not make up the loss experienced in the early few weeks.
“It’s low-key; it’s why people want it. It’s a small-town version of a Town Beach,” Andrulis Mette said. “We recognize the challenges of attracting and keeping young families and the need for affordable housing.”
“You need amenities like Little Rascals if you want people to join the community,” Andrulis Mette said.
The details of the program for 2024 have yet to be determined and will be designed by the new director and assistant director once hired.
“While I am responsible, I have not been involved on a daily basis,” Andrulis Mette said, adding that former longtime Director Liz Cash has offered to help with transition.
By May 1, Andrulis Mette hopes to have found the new director so that May can be devoted to rounding up young staff members.
SHARON — Envisioning future improvement of the former Community Center building to serve as affordable housing, the Board of Selectmen discussed three options at their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 26.
Members of the Sharon Housing Trust were present to discuss the draft of a 75-year lease agreement between their organization and the town, although discussion widened to include options whereby the town might sell the building to the Housing Trust, or simply make it a gift.
The town presently owns the three rental apartment buildings adjacent to the Community Center building that stands at 99 North Main Street, west of Sharon Center School. The three adjacent town-owned apartment buildings are at 91, 93 and 95 North Main. Under the plans, the four rental housing apartment buildings would stand on one footprint of land.
The Housing Trust has proposed through public meetings that the former Community Center be converted into four affordable apartments, offering several advantages, including proximity to shopping and to the school for young families.
To make progress with design phases and funding applications, the Housing Trust must demonstrate, however, that their organization has control of the building at 99 North Main.
“We are interested in converting the building, but we need site control,” said Larry Moskowitz, representing the Housing Trust.
To pursue funding applications through the state Department of Housing (DOH) or to apply for a state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), town administrative involvement is necessary, although there is no financial obligation for the town. The DOH requires that the Housing Trust have site control; the CDBG program does not.
“There is no obligation on the part of the town. A town official just needs to participate in the project,” said Bob Whelan, Housing Trust member.
First Selectman Casey Flanagan, exploring alternatives to the lease arrangement, asked what incentive the town has to hold on to the building and what liability might the town face by holding on for the long life of the lease.
“In recent years the town did not want to give up the building adjacent to the school,” former selectman Dale Jones recalled, “but there were not a lot of options for its future use. Now the times have changed.”
Continuing discussion, Flanagan asked the selectmen whether they want to pursue the lease or do they want to counter with another idea.
Selectwoman Lynn Kearcher leaned toward favoring a lease feeling that the project represented a point of town pride. Selectman John Brett inclined toward selling the building to the Housing Trust. A third option to donate the building to the Housing Trust was briefly considered.
Flanagan indicated that he would confer with Town Attorney Randall DiBella about the lease agreement and other options that might be possible.
Committees formed
“As the town has gotten bigger, the town garage has gotten smaller,” Flanagan said, joining with the selectmen in unanimously voting to form a six-member building committee to study the construction of a new town garage.
The vote was also unanimous to form a 17-member Long Range Planning Committee, an advisory group that will evaluate and prioritize immediate and long-range issues facing the town.