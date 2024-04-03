Cold start for Housatonic softball

HVRHS softball began the 2024 season with senior captain Anne Moran on the mound at home against Wilcox Technical High School Saturday, March 30.

Riley Klein
hvrhs softball

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School softball lost the 2024 season opener 16-2 against Wilcox Technical High School Saturday, March 30.

HVRHS fell behind early, and Wilcox rode the wave of momentum comfortably to a win. The Mountaineer team that went on a generational playoff run last year began the new season with a wake-up call.

The opening day match was met with brisk conditions, about 39 degrees with heavy winds gusting throughout the game. Blanket-wrapped fans filled the foul lines with even more setting up behind the backstop.

Wilcox took no time to warm up and came out of the gate swinging. After two innings, HVRHS was down 7-0.

Mountaineer pitcher Anne Moran seemed to shake off the cold by the top of the third and HVRHS put the Wilcox batters out in order. HVRHS got on the board in the bottom of the third when Abby White reached home. Kylie Leonard quickly added a second run by winning a stare-down with the catcher and stealing home plate.

Wilcox responded in the fourth inning and added seven more runs. HVRHS was held scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Wilcox tacked on two more in the sixth inning to bring the final score to 16-2. All nine of Wilcox’s starters reached home base at least once in the game.

Grace Riva led HVRHS offensively by hitting a triple.

Riley Klein

Bundled up fans watched as Grace Riva hit a triple for HVRHS March 30.

hvrhs softball

