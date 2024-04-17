HVRHS softball beats Terryville 34-9

Anne Moran rounded the bases more than once when HVRHS played Terryville High School April 16.

Riley Klein

HVRHS softball beats Terryville 34-9

TERRYVILLE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School won by mercy rule at Terryville High School Tuesday, April 16.

The Mountaineers continued their high-scoring season with a whopping 34 runs against the Kangaroos, bringing the season total to an even 100 runs in HVRHS’ first six games of 2024. Every starter touched home at least once against Terryville, and so did two bench players.

Madison "Maddog" DeWitt hit 5-for-5 with 5 RBIs.Riley Klein

HVRHS looked ready for a big game as the team got loose under clear blue skies, about 65 degrees at starting time. The breeze was cool, but the Mountaineers were all warmed up.

“These girls are throwing some nice passes,” remarked a Terryville supporter observing the Mountaineers’ pre-game drills.

HVRHS got to work immediately with their first eight batters reaching home. By the end of the first inning, the Mountaineers led the Kangaroos 9-1.

They tacked on six more in the second, before an action-packed third inning upped the score to 26-5.

The fourth inning was all Terryville. The Kangaroos put up four runs to HVRHS’s zero. Unrelenting, the Mountaineers added eight more in the fifth inning before ending the game on mercy rule (up by 15+ after the fifth inning).

Anne Moran struck out seven Kangaroos.Riley Klein

Anne Moran pitched a full five innings for HVRHS and struck out seven Kangaroos in the process.

Madison “Maddog” Dewitt drove in five runs on five hits for HVRHS, Diana Portillo logged three hits and four RBIs, and Grace Riva batted in three runs on three hits. Abbie White brought home three runs on a single at bat, but she was hit by a pitch on each of her other three times at the plate.

For Terryville, Molly Negro-Hawes hit a 3-RBI double.

HVRHS moved to 4-2 this season. The Mountaineers will be on the road again when they play Shepaug Valley Friday, April 19.

Abby Hogan and Diana Portillo were all smiles after the win.Riley Klein

Latest News

The artistic life of Joelle Sander

The artistic life of Joelle Sander

"Flowers" by the late artist and writer Joelle Sander.

Cornwall Library

The Cornwall Library unveiled its latest art exhibition, “Live It Up!,” showcasing the work of the late West Cornwall resident Joelle Sander on Saturday, April 13. The twenty works on canvas on display were curated in partnership with the library with the help of her son, Jason Sander, from the collection of paintings she left behind to him. Clearly enamored with nature in all its seasons, Sander, who split time between her home in New York City and her country house in Litchfield County, took inspiration from the distinctive white bark trunks of the area’s many birch trees, the swirling snow of Connecticut’s wintery woods, and even the scenic view of the Audubon in Sharon. The sole painting to depict fauna is a melancholy near-abstract outline of a cow, rootless in a miasma haze of plum and Persian blue paint. Her most prominently displayed painting, “Flowers,” effectively builds up layers of paint so that her flurry of petals takes on a three-dimensional texture in their rough application, reminiscent of another Cornwall artist, Don Bracken.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

A Seder to savor in Sheffield

A Seder to savor in Sheffield

Rabbi Zach Fredman

Zivar Amrami

On April 23, Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield will host “Feast of Mystics,” a Passover Seder that promises to provide ecstasy for the senses.

“’The Feast of Mystics’ was a title we used for events back when I was running The New Shul,” said Rabbi Zach Fredman of his time at the independent creative community in the West Village in New York City.

Keep ReadingShow less
passover

Art scholarship now honors HVRHS teacher Warren Prindle

Art scholarship now honors HVRHS teacher Warren Prindle

Warren Prindle

Patrick L. Sullivan

Legendary American artist Jasper Johns, perhaps best known for his encaustic depictions of the U.S. flag, formed the Foundation for Contemporary Arts in 1963, operating the volunteer-run foundation in his New York City artist studio with the help of his co-founder, the late American composer and music theorist John Cage. Although Johns stepped down from his chair position in 2015, today the Foundation for Community Arts continues its pledge to sponsor emerging artists, with one of its exemplary honors being an $80 thousand dollar scholarship given to a graduating senior from Housatonic Valley Regional High School who is continuing his or her visual arts education on a college level. The award, first established in 2004, is distributed in annual amounts of $20,000 for four years of university education.

In 2024, the Contemporary Visual Arts Scholarship was renamed the Warren Prindle Arts Scholarship. A longtime art educator and mentor to young artists at HVRHS, Prindle announced that he will be retiring from teaching at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Recently in 2022, Prindle helped establish the school’s new Kearcher-Monsell Gallery in the library and recruited a team of student interns to help curate and exhibit shows of both student and community-based professional artists. One of Kearcher-Monsell’s early exhibitions featured the work of Theda Galvin, who was later announced as the 2023 winner of the foundation’s $80,000 scholarship. Prindle has also championed the continuation of the annual Blue and Gold juried student art show, which invites the public to both view and purchase student work in multiple mediums, including painting, photography, and sculpture.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs