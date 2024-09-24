Community turns out for parade and equipment display at HVRHS

Fire departments from across Connecticut participated in the show on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan
community

Community turns out for parade and equipment display at HVRHS

Falls Village Fire Department’s 100th

FALLS VILLAGE — The Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department held a fire apparatus parade and show Saturday, Sept. 21 as part of its ongoing 100th anniversary celebration.

Fire departments from all over the state participated. A reporter, wandering around the Housatonic Valley Regional High School grounds, which was the destination of the parade, noted trucks from nearby (Salisbury, North Canaan), near-ish (Riverton, Northville, and Brick Mountain in New Hartford) and from a considerable distance (Old Saybrook, Wolcott).

The 30 or so pieces of apparatus at the high school represented about half of the total from the parade, First Selectman Dave Barger noted.

There were several vintage pieces on display, including “Old Number One,” an 1854 fire suppression machine purchased by Colchester in 1954 from the William C. Hunneman Fire Engine Company in Boston.

Old Number One cost $850 — including postage — as it was mailed from Boston.

Colchester received good value on the investment. Old Number One remained in service until 1924, when it was replaced by a newfangled gasoline-powered truck.

A little closer to home — and the present day — young Hudson Riva of North Canaan sat with a solemn expression in the driver’s seat of the Falls Village antique truck which was very similar to a 1924 REO truck from the Sharon fire department, parked on the opposite side of a tent containing historic firefighting artifacts.

This exhibit included scrapbooks. Within one of the scrapbooks was a photograph of a man Kent Allyn identified as his father at the wheel of a white ambulance with the Falls Village name attached.

Allyn said the photo dates from some time in the 1950s.

The backstory: Allyn’s brother was hit by a car, and it took some 90 minutes for an ambulance to get from Sharon to Falls Village.

Deeming this situation unacceptable, Falls Village purchased a hearse, painted it white, and thus had its own ambulance.

“Remember, we didn’t have EMTs then” said Allyn. “It was ‘load and go.’”

There were food trucks, a raffle, a merch table with sweatshirts and potholders, and music from the Tailgate Band.

And at the end of the evening, fireworks.

community

Latest News

JFK scores late victory over GNH

JFK scores late victory over GNH

Mason Sobol rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown against John F. Kennedy High School Thursday, Sept. 19.

Photo by Riley Klein

WATERBURY — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic football lost 20-17 in a heartbreaker to John F. Kennedy High School Thursday, Sept. 19.

JFK scored all of its points in the second half and came back from a 17-6 margin in the fourth quarter. QB Jayden Lopez connected with TE Damian Elliot for a 45-yard touchdown pass with 2:29 remaining in the game to take the lead.

Keep ReadingShow less
football

HVRHS draws 1-1 in Torrington

HVRHS draws 1-1 in Torrington

The HVRHS soccer team lifts Brayan Lopez-Gonzalez above the huddle after the tie against Torrington Sept. 18.

Photo by Riley Klein

TORRINGTON — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys varsity soccer tied with Torrington High School after a thrilling showdown Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Defensive dominance from both teams kept the game scoreless for the first 72 minutes of play. A penalty kick put Torrington up 1-0 with eight minutes left. HVRHS responded rapidly when striker Brayan Lopez-Gonzalez threaded a shot between two Raider defenders and the goalie for a game-tying goal with two minutes remaining.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs sports

Classifieds - 9/19/24

Classifieds - 9/19/24

Automobiles

2017 Audi Q3: Clean. Asking $6500. 860-307-8142.

Help Wanted

Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

Keep ReadingShow less

Stellar cast draws full house for one-night show

Stellar cast draws full house for one-night show

The cast included Charles Busch (left), June Gable (center) and Richard Kind (right), as well as Joanna Gleason and Rodd Cyrus (not pictured).

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse hosted a one-night stage reading of “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” on their main stage on Sept. 13. The reading featured an absolutely star-studded cast including the playwright, Charles Busch, and was sold out.

“The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” follows the midlife crisis of the main character, Marjorie Taub, and takes place entirely within the two-bedroom apartment of her and her husband Ira. The play was first produced in 2000.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon playhouse