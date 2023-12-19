Lacke Studio duo show

Suzanne Lacke (pronounced “lake”) and Scott Culbreth presented landscapes and other paintings on the ground floor of the Music Cellar, the pink building just off Main Street toward Amenia, on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17.

Lacke, a recent transplant to Salisbury, Connecticut, from California, grew up in Westchester County and completed her art studies on both the East and West coasts. She spoke movingly of teacher Marshall Glasier at the Art Students League, who “…set me on a path of an art practice. He helped liberate us through working large” and imparting the wisdom of his mentor, George Grosz. Over the years, Lacke has returned the favor to her many and varied students.

As in the work of her long-ago mentor, there was a visceral quality to Lacke’s landscapes with their saturated jewel tones and an interplay between modernist flatness and sensuous, almost expressionist brushwork. Many reflect her time as a Californian, while some seem at home in the Litchfield Hills. She foresees more landscapes from this region soon.

Lacke’s “Dresses” series, once exhibited as “Disembodied Robes,” are larger vertical compositions with unusual qualities of liveliness and, at a distance, even photorealistic effects, though they share a painterly quality with her other works.

Her urban scenes have the air of an updated Edward Hopper, with their glimpses into people caught in their reveries while waiting for a green light or crossing a street. Rich, brushy color treatments and close attention to body language and the vagaries of light make for satisfying viewing experiences.

Culbreth was raised in southern Connecticut and moved to Millerton 45 years ago with his artist wife Karen, desiring closeness to family and this area’s natural beauty. The son of two artists himself, he grew up in a home “steeped in the practice of transcribing and producing visual imagery,” the smell of turpentine and the clink of brush ferrules against the mouths of jars.

In his half of the show, Culbreth offered a dozen mid-sized canvases, including landscapes noted for their subtle yet lively colors and poetic realism, as well as some richly textured still life paintings; and some recent abstractions, revisiting an idiom he explored deeply in the past. Widely exhibited in this region over many years, from the Re Institute to museums in Connecticut, Culbreth, like Lacke, shows no sign of abating in the exploration of the creative life.

Lacke Studio is currently a thriving presence in the community, with an ongoing Saturday studio experience/workshop for young artists, figure drawing sessions for adults with various live models, and plans for daylong or weekend workshops on color theory and use starting in January, at 14 Main St. in Millerton. For more information, see suzannelacke.com