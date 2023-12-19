Lacke Studio duo show

Scott Culbreth, left, and Suzanne Lacke with samples of their work

Deborah Maier
millerton art scene

Suzanne Lacke (pronounced “lake”) and Scott Culbreth presented landscapes and other paintings on the ground floor of the Music Cellar, the pink building just off Main Street toward Amenia, on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17.

Lacke, a recent transplant to Salisbury, Connecticut, from California, grew up in Westchester County and completed her art studies on both the East and West coasts. She spoke movingly of  teacher Marshall Glasier at the Art Students League, who “…set me on a path of an art practice. He helped liberate us through working large” and imparting the wisdom of his mentor, George Grosz. Over the years, Lacke has returned the favor to her many and varied students.

As in the work of her long-ago mentor, there was a visceral quality to Lacke’s landscapes with their saturated jewel tones and an interplay between modernist flatness and sensuous, almost expressionist brushwork. Many reflect her time as a Californian, while some seem at home in the Litchfield Hills. She foresees more landscapes from this region soon.

Lacke’s “Dresses” series, once exhibited as “Disembodied Robes,” are larger vertical compositions with unusual qualities of liveliness and, at a distance, even photorealistic effects, though they share a painterly quality with her other works.

Her urban scenes have the air of an updated Edward Hopper, with their glimpses into people caught in their reveries while waiting for a green light or crossing a street. Rich, brushy color treatments and close attention to body language and the vagaries of light make for satisfying viewing experiences.

Culbreth was raised in southern Connecticut and moved to Millerton 45 years ago with his artist wife Karen, desiring closeness to family and this area’s natural beauty. The son of two artists himself, he grew up in a home “steeped in the practice of transcribing and producing visual imagery,” the smell of turpentine and the clink of brush ferrules against the mouths of jars.

In his half of the show, Culbreth offered a dozen mid-sized canvases, including landscapes noted for their subtle yet lively colors and poetic realism, as well as some richly textured still life paintings; and some recent abstractions, revisiting an idiom he explored deeply in the past.  Widely exhibited in this region over many years, from the Re Institute to museums in Connecticut, Culbreth, like Lacke, shows no sign of abating in the exploration of the creative life. 

Lacke Studio is currently a thriving presence in the community, with an ongoing Saturday studio experience/workshop for young artists, figure drawing sessions for adults with various live models, and plans for daylong or weekend workshops on color theory and use starting in January, at 14 Main St. in Millerton.   For more information, see suzannelacke.com

New Website Launched

We are thrilled to announce the launch of the new Lakeville Journal website. It is a significant milestone in our commitment to providing the best news and arts coverage of our communities ... wherever you prefer to read it. This launch is just the beginning of our work to bring you an enhanced, free, online experience.

As with any new website, there are issues and anomalies that we need to address now that the site is live. We appreciate your understanding as we work to correct problems and make adjustments. Your feedback is invaluable to us during this phase, and we encourage you to reach out with any concerns or observations to Susan Hassler at publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

Webutuck high schoolers Michael Johnson, left, and Lucas Vallely, right, watched their classmate Degan Bracey grapple with coach Thomas Monteverde at a recent practice session of the school’s new wrestling club.

Judith O'Hara Balfe

AMENIA — On a recent Monday at 2:15 p.m., three high school students and a high school science teacher met in the middle school cafeteria of the Webutuck Central School District for wrestling practice.

The school established the wrestling club earlier this year in response to a proposal from Coach Thomas Monteverde and the interest of several students; the first meeting took place in late November.

Larry Stone urged youngsters to take up ski jumping at an assembly at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Members of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association came to Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19 to make a pitch for ski jumping.

Larry Stone, a Salisbury native and long-time coach at Lake Placid, told the all-school assembly that ski jumping has a 98-year history in town.

Aly Morrissey

Last week the Sharon Playhouse presented “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” adapted by Don Quinn. The show followed four newly adopted siblings who are whisked into the fantasy world of Narnia when they walk through a wardrobe in their new home. The play opened Wednesday, Dec. 13 and closed Sunday, Dec. 17. 

Every member of the cast brought a whimsy and charm to the show that kept the hour-long production fresh and enjoyable throughout. The four siblings, played by Carter McCabe, Kennadi Mitchell, Jasper Burger and Wild Handel had a believable sibling bond among them, and each brought their character’s personalities through very well. 

