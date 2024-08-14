Cooking up homegrown heartiness at Beavertides Farm

Tracy Hayhurst assembled the ingredients for panzanella and tartine.

Patrick L. Sullivan
agriculture

Cooking up homegrown heartiness at Beavertides Farm

FALLS VILLAGE — Tracy Hayhurst of Undermountain Pantry demonstrated how to make panzanella and tartine using fresh, organic ingredients and with a minimum of fuss at Beavertides Farm during a brief dry moment on an otherwise relentlessly rainy Thursday afternoon, Aug. 8.

The program was sponsored by the David M. Hunt Library.

When a reporter arrived, Hayhurst was grilling thick slices of her own double-spelt sourdough bread and chatting with library director Meg Sher.

When the group of six or eight participants was assembled, they all trooped down Undermountain Road to the greenhouse, half of which was given over to plants, and half to serious carpentry but temporarily repurposed as a demonstration area.

Hayhurst sent the group into the foliage in search of cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and basil.

Having assembled the ingredients for panzanella, she started by tearing the toasted bread into chunks and heaving it into a large bowl, followed by cut up vegetables.

When the bowl was full, she gave the whole thing a good shot of olive oil, tossed it and let it sit while she turned her attention to the tartine.

Hayhurst described this as “salad on toast.”

She spread a creamy ricotta cheese on a piece of toasted bread and piled on cucumber sliced in long, thin strips. Then she added whatever else was handy, a little dressing, and voila.

Throughout this process Hayhurst talked about organic farming and organic food. She recalled her years on the same property when it was Chubby Bunny Farm, a community-supported agriculture operation with 200 subscribers.

And the participants peppered her with questions. How do you slice such and such? What kind of kosher salt do you prefer?

There was wine and sparkling water, and everyone got busy sampling the results, which were singularly toothsome as well as easy to make.

And, miraculously, it didn’t rain.

agriculture

Latest News

Cornwall Days highlights creativity, culture and community

Cornwall Days highlights creativity, culture and community

Above, Cornwall Park and Recreation volunteers serve locally sourced meals at Taste of Cornwall.

Sava Marinkovic

From Aug. 9 to 11, residents and visitors of “Connecticut’s Greenest Town” gathered to celebrate Cornwall Days — a weekend-long festival dedicated to “Cornwall and all its eccentricities.”

The townwide occasion, staged at a scatter of Cornwall institutions and green spaces across the town’s wooded sprawl, featured live music, theater, film, art, food, shopping, and more.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David

The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David

Maurice Samuels speaks at Congregation Beth David, July 30.

Gregg Osofsky

On the evening of July 30, Congregation Beth David in Amenia became the epicenter of a deep dive into one of history’s most profound and politically charged scandals. Maurice Samuels, a distinguished professor at Yale University and the director of its Program for the Study of Antisemitism, captivated a full house with his insights on the Dreyfus Affair, drawn from his latest book, “Alfred Dreyfus: The Man at the Center of the Affair.” The event, skillfully moderated by culture writer Laura van Straaten, opened a deep and complicated discussion into how historical events like the Dreyfus Affair continue to offer valuable lessons, illuminating the challenges and stakes of our own times.

After a brief welcome by Rabbi Jon Haddon, spiritual director of Congregation Beth David, the event opened with an introduction by Ilene Smith, editorial director of the Jewish Lives biography series and a member of the congregation. Smith described the series of biographies, for which Samuels was commissioned, as a “remarkable opportunity to curate deep and interesting biographies about influential figures with a real legacy.” There are now 70 books in the collection all of which “ask the question: What does it mean to be Jewish?” Smith explained.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

Tarantula rain calls for Tenkara rods

Tarantula rain calls for Tenkara rods

Enough theory, time to get wet. Anglers took a shot at smallmouth bass in the Housatonic River during a Trout Unlimited event Saturday, Aug. 3

Patrick L. Sullivan

We are in unequivocal bass mode at the moment, although the recent tarantula rain has brought up the flow of the little blue lines to the extent it might be worth a go.

What is tarantula rain, you ask?

Keep ReadingShow less
tangled lines