cornwall bos

Cornwall considers taking tax collector off ballot

CORNWALL — Long standing tax collector Jean Bouteiller will step down at the end of her two-year term this November.

With no qualified residents stepping forward to run for the position, the Board of Selectmen discussed the prospect of making the role an appointed job at a meeting Aug. 20.

Tax collectors must pass several exams and serve in the role for three years before becoming certified. With two-year terms, it would take multiple elections for a newcomer to build up experience.

Many Connecticut towns have made the change to appointing professional tax collectors as opposed to electing residents. The selectmen motioned to add this proposed change to the agenda for the annual town meeting this fall. A draft of the ordinance was sent to the town attorney for review.

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway noted that Kent is in a similar position with its tax collector stepping down. It may be possible to collaborate with Kent to appoint a full time individual to cover both towns.

“It’s always good to partner with our neighbors when we can,” said Ridgway.

Bears

Encounters with black bears remain frequent in Cornwall. Joggers have been intercepted, farmers have lost crops, and trash bins have been ransacked.

The selectmen reported farms on Cream Hill have experienced heavy impact.

“Bears are definitely enjoying the sweet corn up there,” said Selectman Jen Markow.

Ridgway requested residents submit damage reports to Town Hall. The documentation will be compiled to show the extent of the issue to towns in the state that do not experience bear encounters.

“I think there will need to be an education program for places that don’t have as many bear,” he said. “The population is growing exponentially.”

