2024 in Cornwall began with a visit from Gov. Ned Lamont (D) at Mohawk Mountain, Jan. 11.

Riley Klein
Cornwall kept active all year long

CORNWALL — Looking back on the past 12 months, Cornwallians had a busy year filled with activity.

The year began with a visit from Governor Ned Lamont Jan. 11 to announce an intiative promoting outdoor recreation at state venues. Lamont cited Mohawk Mountain, a private ski lodge situated within a state park, as a prime model for public-private recreation ventures in Connecticut.

“We can make sure we bring people to our parks and maximize use out of that,” said Lamont. “You can come and really enjoy yourself here.”

Cornwall Park and Recreation proceeded to launch an indoor pickleball program for the winter months. Players filled the courts at Cornwall Consolidated School each Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

If that wasn’t enough to get the blood pumping, Cornwallians saw red when incidents of mail theft began occurring at blue drop boxes in the winter. Jim Young was the victim of a stolen and cashed check for nearly $4,000, and he was one of several.

In February, Cornwall was awarded a TRIP (Transportation Rural Improvement Program) grant for $868,000 to construct new sidewalks and traffic control measures in West Cornwall and Cornwall Village. First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said the goal in each section of town is to increase pedestrian safety and slow traffic down in those areas, particularly in West Cornwall.

As winter gave way to spring, the Little Guild animal shelter broke ground on a new multimillion dollar facility in West Cornwall. The project saw the old facility demolished in favor of a new 8,000 square foot state-of-the-art animal shelter. In the interim, the staff has set up temporary trailers and pens at Foote Field.

In May, Cornwall Consolidated School’s seventh graders earned state recognition for a civics project. Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas awarded the school with the “Red, White and Blue” distinction thanks to the group’s research on the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Repairing stormwater damage was a recurring theme in 2024 with retaining walls and culverts being replaced around town. To address the impact of a turbulent climate and better plan for the future, Cornwall Planning and Zoning Commission hosted Trinkaus Engineering’s Steven Trinkaus for an info session at Cornwall Library July 10.

“The goal really is to have a site ... that acts like a forest or a meadow, which is what it was before you put a shovel in the ground,” said Trinkaus.

In autumn, the CCS Walk-A-Thon returned for its 20th year. Students trekked the hills of Cornwall for a cause, raising money for the class trip as well as the New York Marine Rescue Center.

Cornwall Transfer Station set up a fund for victims of hurricane victims in Asheville, North Carolina. Ted Larson and Dave Williamson traveled down with all the collected supplies in November and saw firsthand the level of destruction in the area.

Following the presidential election, Cornwall achieved the top voter turnout rate in the state with approximately 90% of active registered voters casting their ballots.

“I do believe we get a trophy for that,” said Ridgway.

Patrick Trettenero named Executive Director of The Stissing Center

Patrick Trettenero named Executive Director of The Stissing Center

Patrick Trettenero in front of The Stissing Center in Pine Plains.

Natalia Zukerman

The Stissing Center in Pine Plains announced the appointment of Patrick Trettenero as its new Executive Director. Trettenero, a seasoned storyteller with a diverse career in theater, film, television, and executive leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His impressive background spans multiple industries, including arts production, creative direction, and fundraising. Having recently stepped down as President of the Board, Trettenero intimately understands the needs of the arts center and will be a valuable asset as it continues to expand its offerings and influence in the region.

A New York-based artist, Trettenero has made his mark in various creative roles. He has worked as an award-winning producer, director, writer, and mentor, and has honed his skills on both sides of the Atlantic, with projects in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the UK. Early in his career, he served as artistic director of Chicago’s Cloud 42 theater, directing the premiere of “Late Night Catechism” which went on to stages in more than a dozen markets across the U.S. and UK, including its six-year Off Broadway run at St. Luke’s Theater. His Broadway credits include investments in “Next to Normal,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “1984,” and “Kimberly Akimbo.” Trettenero also spent 20 years at NBCUniversal, leading the creative agency “Brandworks” and producing Emmy-nominated telethons, branded content, and marketing campaigns. Most recently, he produced his first Broadway show, “Here Lies Love,” and only a month ago, closed an off-Broadway show he produced called, “Kafkaesque.”

the stissing center

Millerton Moviehouse hosts cast Q&A for ‘Millers in Marriage’

Millerton Moviehouse hosts cast Q&A for ‘Millers in Marriage’

Far left: Filmmaker Kip Williams moderates the question and answer period of the special screening of The Millers in Marriage as the cast answers questions. Brian d’Arcy James, Campbell Scott, Ed Burns, Gretchen Mol, and Benjamin Bratt. Burns wrote and directed the film.

L. Tomaino

The Movie House in Millerton hosted a special screening of “The Millers in Marriage,” a film written and directed by Edward Burns. Burns and fellow actors Gretchen Mol, Campbell Scott, Benjamin Bratt and Brian d’Arcy James were in attendance and participated in a question-and-answer panel after the screening. The panel was moderated by Mol’s husband, filmmaker Kip Williams. Audience members got to ask questions of the veteran actors of stage, film, and television.

The film centers around the three Miller siblings; played by Gretchen Mol as Eve, a former “indie rock” singer and song writer; Edward Burns as Andy, a painter; and Juliana Margulies, as Maggie, a writer. All three are over fifty, with the sisters facing empty nests after their children are grown. All three have problems in their marriages and are dealing with the death of their mother the year before.

film

Scoville unveils renovated building

Scoville unveils renovated building

Kyla DeRisi with bound copies of The Lakeville Journal.

Patrick L. Sullivan

A group of 20 or so patrons of the Scoville Memorial Library took a tour through the nooks and crannies of the building on Friday evening, Dec. 20.

The tour was a repeat of last year’s tour, but everybody who showed up was new to it.

community

Classifieds 1/2/25

Classifieds 1/2/25

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

