Cornwall kept active all year long

CORNWALL — Looking back on the past 12 months, Cornwallians had a busy year filled with activity.

The year began with a visit from Governor Ned Lamont Jan. 11 to announce an intiative promoting outdoor recreation at state venues. Lamont cited Mohawk Mountain, a private ski lodge situated within a state park, as a prime model for public-private recreation ventures in Connecticut.

“We can make sure we bring people to our parks and maximize use out of that,” said Lamont. “You can come and really enjoy yourself here.”

Cornwall Park and Recreation proceeded to launch an indoor pickleball program for the winter months. Players filled the courts at Cornwall Consolidated School each Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.

If that wasn’t enough to get the blood pumping, Cornwallians saw red when incidents of mail theft began occurring at blue drop boxes in the winter. Jim Young was the victim of a stolen and cashed check for nearly $4,000, and he was one of several.

In February, Cornwall was awarded a TRIP (Transportation Rural Improvement Program) grant for $868,000 to construct new sidewalks and traffic control measures in West Cornwall and Cornwall Village. First Selectman Gordon Ridgway said the goal in each section of town is to increase pedestrian safety and slow traffic down in those areas, particularly in West Cornwall.

As winter gave way to spring, the Little Guild animal shelter broke ground on a new multimillion dollar facility in West Cornwall. The project saw the old facility demolished in favor of a new 8,000 square foot state-of-the-art animal shelter. In the interim, the staff has set up temporary trailers and pens at Foote Field.

In May, Cornwall Consolidated School’s seventh graders earned state recognition for a civics project. Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas awarded the school with the “Red, White and Blue” distinction thanks to the group’s research on the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Repairing stormwater damage was a recurring theme in 2024 with retaining walls and culverts being replaced around town. To address the impact of a turbulent climate and better plan for the future, Cornwall Planning and Zoning Commission hosted Trinkaus Engineering’s Steven Trinkaus for an info session at Cornwall Library July 10.

“The goal really is to have a site ... that acts like a forest or a meadow, which is what it was before you put a shovel in the ground,” said Trinkaus.

In autumn, the CCS Walk-A-Thon returned for its 20th year. Students trekked the hills of Cornwall for a cause, raising money for the class trip as well as the New York Marine Rescue Center.

Cornwall Transfer Station set up a fund for victims of hurricane victims in Asheville, North Carolina. Ted Larson and Dave Williamson traveled down with all the collected supplies in November and saw firsthand the level of destruction in the area.

Following the presidential election, Cornwall achieved the top voter turnout rate in the state with approximately 90% of active registered voters casting their ballots.

“I do believe we get a trophy for that,” said Ridgway.