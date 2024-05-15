Cornwall negotiates contract in record time

CORNWALL — “Twenty-two minutes,” said First Selectman Gordon Ridgway on the duration of discussions with the Highway Union. “Probably a record, if not in the state, for our little town anyway.”



The agreed upon contract sets a 3% pay raise for highway town crews each year for the next three years. Workers are eligible for up to $150 per week in meal reimbursement.

“We have a good relationship with our union and appreciate our highway workers,” said Ridgway, thanking them for their dedication to working through adverse, often dangerous, weather conditions.

The Board of Selectmen (BOS) unanimously approved the contract at its May 7 meeting.

Now finalized, Cornwall’s town budget will be voted on at a Town Meeting in Cornwall Consolidated School Friday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m. The spending plan can be viewed at Town Hall or on www.cornwallct.org.

Wastewater

The environmental review of the West Cornwall wastewater treatment facility has been completed. The findings of the review will be posted online and will enter a 15-day public comment period beginning June 1.

Once all public comments have been reviewed and answered, the environmental study will be sent to Housing and Urban Development for their review of the review. Once completed, Cornwall can request grant funds be released at the federal level so work onsite can begin.