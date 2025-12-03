parks

Cornwall Park and Rec hosts forum on future of Foote Fields

CORNWALL — Residents gathered at the Cornwall Library on Thursday, Nov. 13, to offer ideas for renovating Foote Fields, a public park on Route 4 that will soon regain space currently occupied by the Little Guild.

Foote Fields, located on Furnace Brook Road, includes two soccer fields, a baseball field, a pavilion, a pickleball court, a parking area and storage shed.

For more than a year, the Little Guild has used a small area near the road as a temporary hub while its main facility has been under construction. With the animal shelter planning to vacate the site in winter 2026, town officials are looking ahead to how the property can be improved once the fields are fully available again.

Park and Recreation chair Michelle Shipp opened the forum with general information. She said getting approvals to install a permanent septic tank for bathrooms “is unlikely” and there are restrictions in place for adding buildings to the land. “There is a port-a-potty there,” she noted.

Shipp said an area near the pickleball court was leveled by the Little Guild and the location would be ideal for a dedicated basketball court. She said people have also suggested a playground, walking/running path, a foot bridge connecting Foote Fields to Jewell Street and additional parking.

Residents in attendance proposed more ideas, which included modifying the baseball field to Little League dimensions, putting a fence around the pickleball court, adding a pool, ice rink, skate park, climbing wall, swings, wi-fi and community gardens.

Barbecue stations were suggested, but Shipp noted there is no trash collection presently.

Cynthia Foote was in attendance. Her family donated the property to the town. She suggested better signage. “I want to see ‘Foote Fields’ somewhere,” she said.

Shipp said the next step is to organize the suggestions into a plan and present it to the Board of Selectman. She also asked those willing to support the effort to indicate how they can help, be it their time, money or skills.

“It’s a beautiful spot and it has so much potential,” said Shipp, who can be reached at park.recreation@cornwallct.gov.

Anne Day is a photographer who lives in Salisbury. In November 2025, a small book titled "Les Flashs d'Anne: Friendship Among the Ashes with Hervé Guibert," written by Day and edited by Jordan Weitzman, was published by Magic Hour Press.

The book features photographs salvaged from the fire that destroyed her home in 2013. A chronicle of loss, this collection of stories and charred images quietly reveals the story of her close friendship with Hervé Guibert (1955-1991), the French journalist, writer and photographer, and the adventures they shared on assignments for French daily newspaper Le Monde. The book's title refers to an epoymous article Guibert wrote about Day.

Provided

In 1983, writer and performer Nurit Koppel met comedian Richard Lewis in a bodega on Eighth Avenue in New York City, and they became instant best friends. The story of their extraordinary bond, the love affair that blossomed from it, and the winding roads their lives took are the basis of "Apologies Necessary," the deeply personal and sharply funny one-woman show that Koppel will perform in an intimate staged reading at Stissing Center for Arts and Culture in Pine Plains on Dec. 14.

The show humorously reflects on friendship, fame and forgiveness, and recalls a memorable encounter with Lewis' best friend — yes, that Larry David ­— who pops up to offer his signature commentary on everything from babies on planes to cookie brands and sports obsessions.

