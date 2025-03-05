Crescendo in concert
Patrick L. Sullivan
Top, Christine Gevert, center, conducted Crescendo during the “Revolutionary Renaissance” concert at Trinity Lime Rock Episcopal Church Saturday, March 1. Below, the featured singers were, from left, Jennifer Tyo Oberto, soprano; Laura Evans, alto; Igor Ferreira, tenor; and Sarah Fay, soprano.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Adam Lang’s THRIVE: a new space for learning and growth

Adam Lang at THRIVE in North Canaan.

Natalia Zukerman

'What does community mean?” asked Adam Lang, who is exploring that question with THRIVE, his new space for workshops, classes and events designed to foster personal and professional growth. A longtime educator and lifelong learner, Lang is cultivating just that — a community where the simple act of sitting together without digital distractions becomes a catalyst for clarity, connection and transformation.

THRIVE is built on the belief that wisdom already exists within us and between us. Facilitators aren’t just teachers; they are guides, drawing out the knowledge, insights and creativity that each participant carries. The space at 96 Main St. in North Canaan is an open invitation for individuals, teams and leaders seeking alignment, mastery and a renewed sense of purpose.

Litchfield Jazz Camp talent search finals set for March 8

Last year’s first-place winner, violinist Connor McMillen accompanied by bassist Conway Campbell Jr. and pianist Zaccai Curtis.

Provided

On March 8 at the Litchfield Community Center, seventeen semi-finalists, chosen from audition tapes, will compete for scholarships to the 2025 sessions of Litchfield Jazz Camp at the Frederick Gunn School in July. The event, free and open to the public, begins at 2 p.m.

“These kids are so incredibly talented,” said Vita Muir, executive and artistic director of Litchfield Performing Arts. “They’re not just competing; they’re experiencing what it’s like to perform with top-tier musicians in a real performance setting.”

Dorothy Spears makes gallery debut with 'Plein Air' at Cornwall Library

"Plein Air," the new exhibit at Cornwall Library, features ten watercolors by artist Dorothy Spears. The show will be on display through April 12.

Sava Marinkovic

On March 1, the Cornwall Library held an opening reception for the work of artist Dorothy Spears. The collection, titled “Plein Air,” is a series ofwatercolors on paper, depicting scenes from nature in delicate, gauzy forms evocative of an ephemerality that Spears has found artistically invigorating.

“Being up here and watching the seasons change made me want to make art,” said Spears, whose career in art began as a gallery curator and art writer for publications such as the New York Times and Art in America. Having dreamt of exhibiting her own watercolors since she was first gripped, as a high schooler, by the works of Georgia O’Keefe, this gallery is the first realization of Spears’s lifelong aspiration.

