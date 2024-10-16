Deborah Barlow Merwin

MILLERTION — Deborah Barlow Merwin, 72, a thirty-seven-year resident of Millerton, and formerly a ten-year resident of Amenia, died peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2024 at her home in Millerton, surrounded by her loving family. Debbie had a decades long career as a Medical Secretary for the Sharon Hospital in Sharon, and former Hudson River Community Health Center in Amenia, as well as others.

Born Aug. 19, 1952, in Brockport, New York, she was the daughter of Duane Barlow of Brockport and the late Patricia (Rayburn) Barlow. Following high school she attended Central City Business Institute in Syracuse. On Aug. 25, 1973, in Brockport, she married John M. Merwin, together sharing over 51 years of marriage. Mr. Merwin survives at their home in Millerton. The Merwin’s were longtime members of the Congregational Church of Salisbury in Salisbury. Debbie’s greatest joy was spending time with her beloved family and her adoring grandchildren.

In addition to her husband John, Debbie is survived by two daughters, Melissa A. Merwin of Meriden, Conn., and Sarah M. Thomen and her husband Corey of Falls Village; two grandchildren, Ian and Gabriel Thomen of Falls Village; her brother, David Barlow and his wife Debra of Holley, New York; two sisters, Rebecca Conrow and her husband Thomas of Brockport and Cynthia Wilson and her husband Robert of Albion, New York; her nieces and nephews, Spencer, Matthew, Joy, Jill, Andrew, Peter, Nicholas and Avery and several additional family members and close friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at the Congregation Church of Salisbury, 30 Main Street, Salisbury, CT 06068. A reception is Debbie’s honor will follow in the fellowship hall at the Congregation Church of Salisbury. Burial will be private at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Red Cross. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Debbie’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com.

Finding my footing: adventures in a new home

Scenes from a day of exploration and hydration in the Northwest Corner.
Alec Linden

On a cloudy Wednesday at the start of October, my girlfriend, Taylor, and I decided to enjoy the autumn afternoon by getting off our laptops and into the woods for some much needed movement. Having just moved to Norfolk as a new reporter for the Lakeville Journal, I was on the hunt for panoramic views of the landscape I now call home, accessible with the hour and a half of daylight left to us. Haystack Tower it was.

I’m not entirely unfamiliar with the landscapes of the Northwest Corner: I visited family and friends in the region as a child and would drive up on high school joyrides from my home in Westchester County. But calling somewhere home brings new meaning to a place, and I was eager to see a familiar view with a new sense of belonging.

Kent unveils juried art show

Leila Hawken

Chilly rain sprinkles did not keep area art lovers away from the opening of the Kent Art Association’s Fall Juried Art Show on Sunday, Oct. 13. Judges for the event were association members Liz Maynard and Conrad Levenson. The show will continue until Saturday, Nov. 2, during the association's open hours.

Kent artist and long-term resident Carolyn Millstein (above) paused for a photo next to her piece, “Near Oakdale."

SHELTER show opens at Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk

Natalia Zukerman

“SHELTER,” an art exhibit supporting The Gathering Place opened on Suday, Oct. 12, at the Royal Arcanum Building in Norfolk, Conn. Featuring works by fourteen area artists, proceeds from sales will benefit The Gathering Place based in Torrington, Conn., which provides essential services to the homeless across 26 towns in Litchfield County. Open weekdays, this vital resource offers everything from hot showers and laundry facilities to housing assistance. The exhibit runs through Nov. 24.

