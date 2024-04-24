Delectable bakery fare coming soon at Tarts and Bread
Leila Hawken
The enticing aroma of freshly baked breads and pastries should lure opening-day customers to the new Tarts and Bread bakery, on Saturday, April 27, at 9:30 a.m. in Amenia. The new French/Belgian bakery is located at 3304 Route 343, just downhill from the post office.

Recent weeks have seen delivery of equipment and furnishings for the new bakery and eatery. In anticipation of the opening, it is said that the first 200 visitors will receive a free sample pastry. The delectable choice will be between a cinnamon crun and an almond apricot “8”.

Ample seating will provide space for eating in, whether for pastry and beverage or for lunch when choices will include savory tarts, quiches and sandwiches made with house-made spreads using locally sourced ingredients. All baked goods will be made fresh daily, offering lactose-free options. All breads are to be made with sourdough starter, easier to digest and high in nutrients.

Two examples of local sourcing will be the coffee from Ilse Coffee in North Canaan, Connecticut and the tea from Harney’s in Millerton.

Chef Christophe Raza is leading the bakery enterprise, reflecting his training at Le Cordon Bleu, while firmly believing that bakeries should be accessible to all, as they are in his native Belgium. As an example, the bakery’s baguettes will be priced at $2.90. And there will be light-as-air eclairs.

Tarts and Bread will be open seven days each week, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. But, for this one Grand Opening Day on Saturday, April 27, the doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

At the new Tarts and Bread bakery in Amenia, madeliene cookies are just some of the offerings.Provided

