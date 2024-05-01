Tarts and Bread opening is now delayed

Area residents hoping to celebrate the Grand Opening of Tarts and Bread, a new bakery in Amenia, on Saturday, April 27, were disappointed to read that the opening has been postponed.

Leila Hawken
Tarts and Bread opening is now delayed

After months of preparation by owners of Tarts and Bread and anticipation by area residents eager to sample the pastries of the newest bakery in town, the Grand Opening planned for Saturday, April 27, has been postponed.

Last-minute problems with mechanicals had proven insurmountable. A handwritten door sign explained the cancellation.

Visitors to the bakery were greeted by Town Supervisor Leo Blackman and a Millerton News reporter. While there was definite disappointment, there was also understanding, and hope that the problems would be resolved, and that the bakery would open for business soon.

