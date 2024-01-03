So much to choose from at Sweet William

Selections at Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery.

Photo by Susan Hassler
Food

I recently stopped into Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery at 17 Main St. in Salisbury on the way to Wassaic to get the train down to New York City.

Stumped by the tempting and ample selection of pastries, I opted for a blueberry scone, which has become my baseline for comparing bakeries, and a double espresso. The scone had just the right amount of crunch to the crust, revealing a light fluffy interior. The espresso was perfectly bitter with deep roasted notes, sweetened by brown sugar.

Sweet William works with two local businesses based out of Lee, Massachusetts: Barrington Coffee Roasting Company, which produces expertly roasted coffee beans; and High Lawn Farm, which delivers its exceptional, creamy Jersey cow’s milk. The lactose intolerant can add oat or almond milk.

Tea drinkers can choose from a selection of loose leaf teas, hot or iced, from Rishi Teas and Harney & Sons. Popular teas include Dona chai, Masala or Tumeric Ginger.

There’s seating in the back room, in front, and outside when the weather’s warmer. With limited time, I sadly wasn’t able to linger and taste through the whole menu, which was too much for one person anyway. But Sweet William offers a wide variety of tempting baked goods that will surely keep customers coming back for more.

Everything is made in house entirely from scratch. Popular items include scones, muffins, and cornbread with apricot ginger, cranberry orange, lemon blueberry, maple pecan, blueberry, date walnut, sunrise, gluten-free banana walnut, and gluten-free lemon poppyseed (vegan) varieties.

Also on offer are plain, almond, chocolate, and ham and cheese croissants; bacon and cheese or herb and cheese biscuits; maple cream cheese, pecan, and fruit danishes; bacon and cheese or spinach and cheese frittatas; chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger molasses, peanut butter, flourless chocolate, and gluten-free almond horn cookies. Also sold are oatmeal bowls, gluten-free coffee cake, cinnamon buns, turnovers, cakes and cupcakes.

Sweet William’s selection changes seasonally with so many delicious and decadent baked goods.

Orders can be placed online or by calling with 48 hours notice. Sweet William can also be contacted for same-day or short-notice orders by calling the shop directly at 860-435-3005.

I enjoyed myself so much at Sweet William that I missed my train, which seems to be a pattern I’m developing. Energized by espresso and a scone, I was able to kill time by hiking the Sharon Land Trust trail by Indian Lake between Sharon and Millerton, which has fantastic views overlooking the bucolic countryside.

Whether you’re en route to another destination or lucky enough to live here, Litchfield County’s cozy cafes provide just the right fuel for exploring its pastoral landscapes and charming towns.

