Detroit steel and muscle shine at Lone Oak’s 10th car show

Latest News
Flu shots available throughout October
By Nathan Miller
LAKEVILLE — Public flue clinics are available this month in the Northwest Corner.
Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County will provide flu shots on the following dates:
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Barkhamsted Town Garage, 33 New Hartford Road, Barkhamsted, noon to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Sharon Pharmacy, 8 Gay St., Sharon, 10 a.m. to noon.
VNHLC – Salisbury branch, 30A Salmon Kill Road, Salisbury, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Falls Village Senior Center, 107 Main St., Falls Village, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Lakeville Town Grove, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville, 10 a.m. to noon.
North Canaan Town Hall, 100 Pease St., North Canaan, 2 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield, 10 a.m. to noon.
Friday, Oct. 18
Winsted Senior Center, 80 Holabird Ave., Winsted, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Warren Town Hall, 50 Cemetery Road, Warren, 10 a.m. to noon.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Colebrook Senior Center, 2 School House Road, Colebrook, 9 to 11 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Bethlehem Library, 32 Main St., Bethlehem, noon to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Blvd., Kent, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Warren Town Hall, 50 Cemetery Road, Warren, 9 to 11 a.m.
The following insurance providers participate with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County’s flu clinics: Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, Medicare Part B, United HealthCare - Medicare only.
Anyone with questions can contact VNHLC on their website, www.vnhlc.org.
Cornwall Park and Recreation is hosting two flu shot clinics at the UCC Parish House, 8 Bolton Hill Road in Cornwall.
Anyone from any towns can come with any insurance Thursday, Oct. 24 or Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a free flu shot.
For Cornwall clinic questions, contact Cornwall Park and Recreation at park.recreation@cornwallct.gov
Students give back in Lakeville
Students of Hotchkiss and Salisbury Schools hosted a Farm to Feast fundraiser for Lakeville’s Corner Food Pantry on Sunday, Sept. 22. The event began with a walk from the Hotchkiss campus to the farm where students and community guests enjoyed fresh grilled corn on the cob and other seasonal goodies, tie dying t-shirts, cotton candy, a dunk booth and a slew of games, including tug of war and badminton.
SALISBURY — Noble Horizons, a senior living community in Salisbury, has purchased a new transit van.
Noble Administrator Bill Pond said the new van has a rear access lift, the better to accommodate residents in wheelchairs.
Danielle Bailey, Noble’s Director of Community Relations, said, “Due to the increased mobility restrictions of many of Noble’s residents, transportation requirements have evolved to include vehicles that can accommodate larger wheelchairs. Supporting some residents became difficult without upgrading to a new van.”
The purchase of the new van was the focus of Noble Horizon’s 2023 annual appeal.
SALISBURY — And just like that, the 30 meter jump was no more.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, Nick Brazzale and crew demolished the 75 year old 30 meter ski jump at Satre Hill, home of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association’s annual Jumpfest.
SWSA’s Willie Hallihan took photos and shot video.
It didn’t take long.
“It took about 15 minutes to bring it down,” Hallihan said in a phone interview Sunday, Sept. 29. “I likened it to the time it takes to drink a large coffee.”
SWSA is conducting a capital campaign to build a new 30 meter tower. A recent donation from NBT Bank of $15,000 pushed the drive over the $250,000 mark, and closer to the $425,000 goal.
Hallihan said the original plan was to have a new jump in place in time for the upcoming jumps in February, but that is not going to happen.
Now the plan is to have the new jump ready for 2026.
“We’ll have to do without it” for the February 2025 jumps. “But once it’s up we’ll be able to use it and the 20 meter jump year-round,” using modern materials when snow is not on the menu.