Detroit steel and muscle shine at Lone Oak’s 10th car show

A Chevy with the butterfly doors was seen Sept. 28.

John Coston
community

Detroit steel and muscle shine at Lone Oak’s 10th car show

EAST CANAAN — The roar of internal combustion engines was replaced by the biggest road-trip hits from the Sixties filled the air on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the 10th annual Lone Oak Car Show.

A total of 87 vehicles filled a soccer-field sized lawn off Route 44 with hoods popped and their proud owners parked in lawn chairs, answering questions about their classics.

Judging for the show, which was a benefit for the North Canaan Fire Co., was based on peer choice, and included a children’s choice, which went to a 2010 Chevy Camaro Transformer model that was painted in Bumble Bee yellow and featured scissor doors that open vertically.

Children raced through the crowd and participated in their own organized recreational activities, including a cardboard box car decorating contest.

Steven Hall of Housatonic, Massachusetts, won Best in Show for his 1934 Plymouth PE Deluxe, and was the only entry to take home two trophies. Hall also won Best Paint Job. His grandaughter, Harper, 5, joined in the double-trophy celebration when the winners lined up for their photos.

Cherie Lopes, a director at Lone Oak Campsites, said the trophies were handmade from old car engine parts: pistons from a 68 Buick and a Chrysler; a valve cover from a Chevy; and a timing chain from a big block Chevy.

The cars and trucks — and the mid-century rock and roll — fueled the festival atmosphere as aficianados filled in the blanks for some onlookers who never had seen engines so big that needed a hole punched in the hood to make more room for the “supercharger.”

“She’s real fine, my 409,” blared in the air, recalling the Beach Boy’s 1962 hit “409” that was an ode to a Chevrolet V8 engine. And just to complete the experience, attendees could examine the real thing: a 1962 maroon Chevy two-door Bel-Air nicknamed ‘Boris’ with a 409 cubic inch block that was sold new at Zelf Chevrolet in Torrington.

Boomers seemed to dominate the owner crowd at the show, but there were many Generation Xers, too.

“It kind of rubbed off on me,” one owner said, who had a Mustang in the show. “My dad was kind of into cars.”

Sophia Plasse, 13 months, of Bristol, and Vinny Valenti, 16 months, of Terryville, may have been the youngest ones behind the wheel. The young toddlers were cruising the ground in toy jeeps that were remotely guided by their parents.

community

Latest News

Flu shots available throughout October

Flu shots available throughout October

By Nathan Miller

LAKEVILLE — Public flue clinics are available this month in the Northwest Corner.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Students give back in Lakeville

Students give back in Lakeville
Ashley Opdyke

Students of Hotchkiss and Salisbury Schools hosted a Farm to Feast fundraiser for Lakeville’s Corner Food Pantry on Sunday, Sept. 22. The event began with a walk from the Hotchkiss campus to the farm where students and community guests enjoyed fresh grilled corn on the cob and other seasonal goodies, tie dying t-shirts, cotton candy, a dunk booth and a slew of games, including tug of war and badminton.

community

A look at Noble Horizons’ new transit van

A look at Noble Horizons’ new transit van

Noble Horizons’ new van has a rear access lift gate for wheelchair-bound travelers.

Provided

SALISBURY — Noble Horizons, a senior living community in Salisbury, has purchased a new transit van.

Noble Administrator Bill Pond said the new van has a rear access lift, the better to accommodate residents in wheelchairs.

Keep ReadingShow less
noble horizons

Satre Hill 30 meter ski jump demolished for reconstruction

Satre Hill 30 meter ski jump demolished for reconstruction

The old 30 meter ski jump at Satre Hill has been demolished to be rebuilt.

Provided

SALISBURY — And just like that, the 30 meter jump was no more.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, Nick Brazzale and crew demolished the 75 year old 30 meter ski jump at Satre Hill, home of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association’s annual Jumpfest.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury winter sports association