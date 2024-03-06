Diana Campbell Moore

Diana Campbell Moore

PINE PLAINS — Diana Campbell Moore, 85, of Pine Plains, passed peacefully on Feb. 22, 2024. Diana was born May 4, 1938, in the Bronx, New York, to Margaret G. (Eickelberg) and Dunlap B. Campbell.

After graduating from Hastings High School in Hastings, New York, Diana began her career as a professional figure skating instructor, which she continued into her 70’s. She married C. Donald Moore on Dec. 18, 1965, and raised two children, Jeffrey and Susan. Starting out in Tarrytown, she lived across Westchester and briefly in Buffalo, New York and Oberlin, Ohio. She later lived in New Fairfield, Connecticut, until she settled in Pine Plains, where she enjoyed over twenty years of bucolic, small-town life.

Diana is survived by her loving family; son, Jeffrey D. Moore and daughter-in-law Diane, daughter Susan L. Nicolari and son-in-law Timothy; grandchildren Thomas D. Moore and wife Sherlyn Abdullah, Daphne L. Roberts, Evan M. Roberts and his partner Andie, Samuel A. Moore, William A. Moore, Griffin R. Roberts, and Serena E. McKeever; great-granddaughter Maya S. Roberts-King; niece Megan E. Genthner and her husband Michael; grandnephew Maxfield Genthner; and her extended family and many dear friends across New York and Connecticut. Diana was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Mona Campbell Thomas, and her son-in-law, Jeffrey R. Roberts.

Diana was absolutely adored by her grandchildren and her great-granddaughter. They had special nicknames for her: she was known as “Franny” to her Copake family, and “Tammy” to her Connecticut family. She carried pictures of them in her purse and would pull them out at a moment’s notice and recall special memories from their childhood with perfect clarity. Diana also loved her calico cat, Penny, who now lives with family and is receiving extra snuggles.

Diana was a United States Figure Skating Silver Medalist. She was a skating instructor at the Riverdale Ice Rink, Rye Figure Skating Club, Hommocks Ice Rink in Larchmont, Harvey School Rink in Katonah, and several others. She trained many beginner and competitive skaters. Diana will be remembered for her love of classical and jazz music and stories about her brushes with fame. As a younger woman, she frequented jazz clubs and concerts where she saw jazz legends such as Dave Brubeck and Ahmad Jamal, and more recently, met one of her favorites, John Pizzarelli, after a performance. Diana was proud of her ability to “stretch a dollar” and her various gigs led her to babysit and paint houses for celebrities and other notables.

She also loved tag sales, thrifting, and collecting, which inspired her to join the board at Willow Roots, a nonprofit organization serving Pine Plains. There, she managed the clothing exchange, and took great care to wash, iron, and mend clothing for donation. She had a special fondness for children’s clothing, toys, and books and helped many young families with gifts and clothing for their children.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 30, 2024, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pine Plains Community Center above the library. The family invites Diana’s family and friends to come together to share memories and celebrate a well-lived life. A luncheon will be served. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willow Roots and Collaborative Cats – A cat rescue in Diana’s memory.

Latest News

Finding ‘The Right Stuff’ for a documentary

Finding ‘The Right Stuff’ for a documentary

Tom Wolfe

Film still from “Radical Wolfe” courtesy of Kino Lorber

If you’ve ever wondered how retrospective documentaries are made, with their dazzling compilation of still images and rare footage spliced between contemporary interviews, The Moviehouse in Millerton, New York, offered a behind-the-scenes peek into how “the sausage is made” with a screening of director Richard Dewey’s biographical film “Radical Wolfe” on Saturday, March 2.

Coinciding with the late Tom Wolfe’s birthday, “Radical Wolfe,” now available to view on Netflix, is the first feature-length documentary to explore the life and career of the enigmatic Southern satirist, city-dwelling sartorial icon and pioneer of New Journalism — a subjective, lyrical style of long-form nonfiction that made Wolfe a celebrity in the pages of Esquire and vaulted him to the top of the best-seller lists with his drug-culture chronicle “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test” and his first novel, “The Bonfire of The Vanities.”

Keep ReadingShow less
documentaries

Art on view this March

Art on view this March

“Untitled” by Maureen Dougherty

New Risen

While there are area galleries that have closed for the season, waiting to emerge with programming when the spring truly springs up, there are still plenty of art exhibitions worth seeking out this March.

At Geary Contemporary in Millerton, founded by Jack Geary and Dolly Bross Geary, Will Hutnick’s “Satellite” is a collection of medium- and large-scale acrylic on canvas abstracts that introduce mixtures of wax pastel, sand and colored pencil to create topographical-like changes in texture. Silhouettes of leaves float across seismic vibration lines in the sand while a craterous moon emerges on the horizon, all like a desert planet seen through a glitching kaleidoscope. Hutnick, a resident of Sharon and director of artistic programming at The Wassaic Project in Amenia, New York, will discuss his work at Geary with New York Times art writer Laura van Straaten Saturday, March 9, at 5 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Caught on Camera: Our wildlife neighbors

Caught on Camera: Our wildlife neighbors

Clockwise from upper left: Wildlife more rarely caught by trail cameras at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies: great blue heron, river otters, a bull moose, presenter and wildlife biologist Michael Fargione, a moose cow, and a barred owl.

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies

‘You don’t need to go to Africa or Yellowstone to see the real-life world of nature. There are life and death struggles in your wood lot and backyard,” said Michael Fargione, wildlife biologist at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, New York, during his lecture “Caught on Camera: Our Wildlife Neighbors.”

He showed a video of two bucks recorded them displaying their antlers, then challenging each other with a clash of antlers, which ended with one buck running off. The victor stood and pawed the ground in victory.

Keep ReadingShow less
nature's notebook