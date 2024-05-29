Eco-type, species, nativar: Nuances of native plants

Latest News
Globetrotting and garden hopping
On Thursday, May 16, The David M. Hunt Library hosted “Around the World in 80 Gardens” with Professor Richard Benfield, a virtual tour of gardens around the world highlighting Benfield’s interests in biogeography, particularly the area of garden tourism.
Benfield is the former Chair and Professor of Geography at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain where he taught courses in human geography, plants, predators and parks, Russia, the European Union and many of the courses in the department’s tourism track. His current research interests include tourism as a conservation tool through the great botanic gardens of the world.
With great humor and enthusiasm, Benfield took attendees through the three acres of gardens in the Singapore airport which light up delightfully for the night time traveler. The tour continued through the arid gardens of Australia, the tropical gardens of the Seychelles, a quick trip through the Canary Islands, through the beautiful English gardens of his home country, and many of the unique and different gardens in the United States and Canada.
With connections to most of the gardens’ curators and stewards worldwide, Benfield has been able to capture unique images of public spaces without the usual throng of crowds.
“I’m a garden junkie,” laughed Benfield. “I can’t get enough of botanic gardens!”
Having traveled to 125 countries, Benfield’s book “Garden Tourism,” and its latest edition: “New Directions (post Covid) in Garden Tourism,” is an essential tool for those involved in the development and operation of gardens as a visitor attraction. Written in Benfield’s engaging style, it’s also captivating for any garden lover.
Benfield distributed packets of seeds as gifts for the attendees who, inspired by his talk, filed out of the library into a rainy spring evening, ready to plant seeds in their own growing gardens.
Aprofound commitment to the notion of rural life and farm ownership centered Frank Stella in the Smithfield Valley in Amenia, New York. His artistic talents, spanning 60 years, brought renown first as a pioneer minimalist and later as an abstract painter and sculptor, earning him numerous awards. His decades at his Amenia farm allowed him to pursue the breeding and racing of his horses.
In 2009 Stella was one of ten recipients of the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama, awarded in a White House ceremony.
Stella’s rural Smithfield Valley community and The Smithfield Church mourned news of his death that had occurred on Saturday, May 4, at his home in Manhattan. He was 87, just short of his 88th birthday. The following day, on Sunday, the little congregation gave thanks to God for all in Frank Stella that was good, kind, and faithful, imbuing him with an extraordinary imagination that poured into his art, his deep sense of color, and his unique gifts brought through paint to canvas.
When in residence at his Smithfield horse farm, Delahanty Stock Farm, neighbor to The Smithfield Church, Stella and his wife, Harriet, would happily attend concerts or suppers, enjoying conversations with the locals. The Smithfield Valley Association events were also likely to attract their attendance and relaxed participation.
Noticing that Stella was in the audience for a solo organ concert being performed by Kent Tritle, organist of the New York Philharmonic, Director of the New York Oratorio Society, and organist at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, the Rev. Douglas Grandgeorge, pastor of the church, seized the opportunity to introduce the two to each other. As the pastor reached for superlatives in praise of both giants in the arts, Stella interrupted with his own self-introduction. “Here, I am a farmer,” Stella said simply.
Stella’s local friendships were long and significant. During an interview on Wednesday, May 15, Nan Cassidy spoke of her own decades of association with Stella, firm admiration, and Stella’s enduring friendship with her mother, Ethel Doshna, until her death at 104.
“He was always kind, always made Ethel feel special, always bringing a present to remember her birthdays, Cassidy recalled.
“He was just the sweetest person,” Cassidy said. “He always made people feel special.”
They met in the 1970s, nearly 50 years back, when Cassidy and her husband, Jim Cassidy, were managing the farm that at that time was owned by a partnership. Frank Stella went on to buy out the other partners, and the farm became Delahanty Stock Farm.
“He was a wonderful person, so kind. He just loved coming to the farm,” Cassidy said.
A favorite story that has endured describes the Cassidys’ first encounter with Stella. In the early years, Nan and Jim Cassidy were living at the farm and Nan was busy inside making dinner while Jim and Ethel’s husband, Mike, were outside waiting for someone who was coming to see about painting the barn. A young man arrived, clothing and shoes splattered with paint.
“The painter is here,” Mike called in to the kitchen, but it wasn’t the barn painter, it was Frank Stella, owner of the farm and a different kind of painter.
“On one occasion, we met at one of the Amenia restaurants and Frank gave Ethel a gift of a tiny titanium sculpture that he had fashioned, Nan Cassidy recalled. It wasn’t clear to Ethel how the little piece should stand. “Think of it as a puzzle; you can put it together any way you want,” he told Ethel.
“What you see is what you see.” Frank Stella said in 1966 of his art. The directness of the saying has lasted.
In remembrance of two of his paintings that had hung in corporate offices at the World Trade Center, but been lost on 9/11, Stella installed a stainless steel sculpture at 7 World Trade Center Plaza in 2021, a piece titled “Jasper’s Split Star.” The sculpture was inspired by his own 1962 painting titled “Jasper’s Dilemma,” a tribute to Sharon, Conn. artist Jasper Johns.
He nurtured the passion for thoroughbred racing and breeding of horses, a passion pursued at his Smithfield farm. He enjoyed the excitement of turf racing and had earned stature in the racing world as a breeder of winning New York-thoroughbred horses.
Stella’s horses raced at notable tracks including Belmont, Arlington, and Saratoga. Stella’s preference was turf racing and he always put the welfare of the horse first, according to the New York Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association.
Sharon Ridge rent rises
SHARON — At a meeting held at Town Hall on Tuesday, May 21, The Sharon Housing Authority voted to raise the monthly rent in Sharon Ridge affordable housing by 4% per month per unit starting Monday, July 1.
The discussion with tenants present at the meeting turned to the lack of reserve funds, with Chairman Brent Colley noting that it would not be advisable at this time to spend money devoted purely to landscaping projects for the apartments when there were potentially costly factors that could arise in the future, like air conditioning repairs.
He is hopeful the Housing Authority will receive funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that may bridge the gap between tenant desires and practical spending — especially as the Housing Authority does not wish to continue raising rents. It was noted that Sharon has benefited from environmental efforts and trash clean-up thanks to the work of both the Parks and Recreation department and student volunteers from the nearby private schools.
A motion was also moved to waive the late fees for one family in the Sharon Ridge apartments with a young child who is currently undergoing intensive healthcare procedures.
SHARON —The volunteer-led Sharon Connect Task Force completed a long-term project in conjunction with the efforts of Comcast Xfinity to ensure that 270 previously unserved homes and businesses in Sharon now have access to high-speed internet service. On Friday, May 17, Sharon Connect hosted a town-wide celebration, inviting Sharon residents to Veterans’ Field to mark the accomplishment.
“This has been a long process for all of you involved, the Sharon Connect Task Force, Comcast, and all the people who didn’t have fast, reliable internet before now,” said Sharon First Selectman Casey Flanagan. “You were without the internet for decades. Thank you for sticking with us and figuring a way through. The Sharon Connect Task Force is a group of volunteers who have dedicated many, many hours of their lives to help in the community.”
Sharon Connect Task Force Co-Chair Jill Drew also spoke at the celebration, remarking on how far the project has come since it was first conceived. “I am really happy that this project is complete. I don’t think I’ve ever known so much about construction, utility poles, conduits... It was a real learning opportunity for me. Sharon was forgotten about when it came to high-speed internet.”
She continued, “Comcast stepped up. I think [Sharon Connect Task Force Co-Chair] Meghan Flanagan and I were both very suspicious, you know, not very trusting at first. But working with Matt Skane and Liz Calabrese, our two project managers, not only have they been a pleasure to work with, but they have shielded us from a lot of craziness of a big multi-billion dollar corporation.”