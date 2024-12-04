Getting the upper hand on mighty phragmites

Latest News
'Cornwall reads Cornwall' returns
Bob Meyers, President and Publisher of the Cornwall Chronicle, kicked off the 5th annual Cornwall Reads Cornwall event at the UCC in Cornwall on Nov. 30 with a warm welcome and a gentle reminder to silence cell phones. Over the next hour, the audience was transported back in time as local writers, editors, luminaries, and students brought the Chronicle’s archives to life.
“This reading has become an annual event,” said Meyers, “as well as a welcome distraction from Thanksgiving leftovers.” He then noted that the event “was the original brainchild of Roxana Robinson.” Meyers added, “She also arranged to have this take place on the day of her birth,” at which point the audience wished the celebrated local author a happy birthday.
Before inviting Robinson to be the first reader, Meyers spoke a bit about the Chronicle’s history. The Cornwall Chronicle is a monthly, nonpartisan, nonprofit newspaper run by volunteers and funded entirely by reader donations. Founded in 1991 by Tom and Margaret Bevans, it was born out of Tom’s frustration with Cornwall’s lack of local press coverage. A graphic artist and former design head at Simon & Schuster, Tom shaped the paper’s timeless format and mission: fostering community understanding and civic engagement.
Over the years, leadership transitioned to Spencer and Bobby Klaw, retired editors from major publications, and later to an editorial board supported by a network of volunteer writers and artists. For 22 years, the Chronicle has been published without missing an issue, drawing contributions from both seasoned journalists and local voices like farmers and social workers. Delivered free to Cornwall residents and out-of-town subscribers, the ad-free paper relies solely on donations.
Robinson read the first piece, an article about snow plowing from December 1994. She was followed by Emmy Award-winning journalist and Cornwall resident Richard Schlesinger, who read a piece about grandmothers from a June 1992 edition. Robinson held the mic for local activist Nita Colgate as she read from a July 1998 issue of the Chronicle. Other readers included Gillian Blake, senior vice president, publisher, and editor-in-chief at Crown, a division of Penguin Random House.
Local students Willow Berry and Willa Lesch took turns reading a piece together, and recent Vassar graduate Gloria Trevor read a piece about snakes. Martin Chalk, board member of the Cornwall Conservation Trust and long-time Cornwall resident, read from a June 2017 edition of the Chronicle. Author Leigh Newman read a recent piece from August 2024, and CEO and founder of Five Acre Farms, Daniel Horan, read a piece from April 2024.
With each reading, the room was filled with the spirit of shared history, as tales of local lore, humor, and heartache unfolded. The event was a reminder of a simpler time and a celebration of Cornwall’s enduring love for its stories and the people who tell them.
Located in the warm and welcoming multi-use building at 1 John Street in Millerton, One Cream Studio offers a personalized approach to skincare and self-care, led by Virag Mate-Kovacs, a highly skilled aesthetician with years of international experience.
Mate-Kovacs began her career in Budapest after graduating from a prestigious beauty academy in 2006. After years of honing her craft, she moved to Manhattan in 2010 to expand her skills and experiences.
“It was always my dream to come here (to the States), to make my life more interesting,” Mate-Kovacs recalled. Her time in New York City was busy and fulfilling, working in upscale spas with a variety of clients, including notable celebrities.
In 2021, Mate-Kovacs and her family relocated to Lakeville, seeking a quieter lifestyle. This change gave her the opportunity to open One Cream Studio in 2023, combining her expertise and passion into a business that reflects her vision for customized, thoughtful skincare treatments.
One Cream Studio offers a range of skincare services, from rejuvenating facials to advanced treatments using state-of-the-art machines. Mate-Kovacs takes pride in tailoring her services to individual needs. Her early work in Hungary focused on men’s skincare, which gave her a deep understanding of diverse skin concerns. “European men really take care of their hair, facials, nails—it’s a priority for their lifestyle,” she explained.
Over time, she has expanded her expertise to focus on women’s skincare as well, blending her knowledge with a unique perspective on holistic care. “People aren’t coming just for skin problems—they’re coming for their mental health as well. It’s a time for rest and personal conversations,” she shared.
Her approach has resonated with clients, from mothers in need of self-care to teenagers exploring skincare for the first time. Mate-Kovacs also understands the challenges of adapting treatments to local conditions. “People’s skin here is a lot drier. People spend a lot more time outside here so there’s more eczema and rosacea because of the temperature differences,” she said, recommending heavier creams for hydration during the winter months.
Opening her business in Millerton has brought new opportunities and strong connections. “1 John Street is such a great spot,” said Mate-Kovacs, praising the Millerton Business Association and a local women’s business network started by Abigail Horace of Casa Marcelo in Salisbury for their support. “We’re helping each other, sharing information, and building each other up.”
Mate-Kovacs is no stranger to personal challenges. Born with hearing loss, she communicates mostly through lip-reading and text. Her speaking voice is clear, however, and she takes time care to make sure she is communicating accurately. Her space is incredibly calming and welcoming; one wants to curl up and take a long, herbal-scented nap. “My favorite thing is when clients fall asleep during a treatment. It makes me happy because they’re finally relaxed,” she shared.
One of Mate-Kovacs’s biggest goals is to encourage clients to make time for themselves in their busy lives. “You are being touched, which is really so important,” she said. Her focus is on creating an environment where clients feel cared and with services designed for both regulars and weekend visitors, One Cream Studio continues to grow as a go-to destination for expert skincare.
Bookings can be made on Instagram (@onecreamstudio) or www.onecreamstudio.com
Norfolk Library screens Bette Davis film
Robert Dance, the author of “Fabulous Faces of Classic Hollywood” (2024), introduced the classic Bette Davis film “Now, Voyager” (1942) at the Norfolk Library on Friday, November 22.
Now Voyager plays the dowdy youngest daughter of a wealthy Boston family meant to stay behind the walls of her family’s Boston mansion caring for an elderly mother.
During her nearly six-decade career, Davis was nominated for eleven Oscars and won two (each of the films shown in Norfolk were Oscar nominated). Wildly popular, especially during the 1930s and 40s, Davis continues to be highly respected.
“She wasn’t a herald of fashion like her great rival Joan Crawford, but she represented the archetypal upper middle class American woman as presented by Hollywood (in her case by Warner Brothers). Davis defied glamor and beauty with her extraordinary screen talent, although in the end she could portray a sort of crisp glamor perhaps more in keeping with the pages of Vogue than Hollywood fan magazines,” Dance said.
Davis’s films are continually shown on TCM. She was even the subject of a song, “Bette Davis Eyes,” that was number one on the billboard chart for several weeks in the 1980s:
“Her hair is Harlow gold
Her lips a sweet surprise
Her hands are never cold
She’s got Bette Davis eyes
She’ll turn her music on you
You won’t have to think twice
She’s pure as New York snow
She got Bette Davis eyes”
“The ‘Harlow’ is Jean Harlow, the movie’s original blond sex goddess back in the 1930s. She died at age 26 in 1937 but was one of the greatest stars of Hollywood’s golden age. Who remembers her now? Maybe we need a Jean Harlow series in Norfolk,” Dance said.
As a young student living in Manhattan, Dance went to see movies frequently, absorbing silents, musicals, classic German films. These outings solidified his love of movies and the celluloid heroes of yesteryear.
“Something like half of all Americans went to the movies every week from the 1920s to the 50s (when television changed entertainment). Cinema is one of the last century’s great technological and entertainment inventions, so it seemed necessary to become fluent in this culture. What is exciting today is that I am continually discovering something new made a century ago. Kino and the Criterion collection are among the invaluable services that discover little known works and return them to the public,” Dance explained.
Today, Davis seems to have slipped away in popular culture, while Joan Crawford remains popular with websites devoted to her, and Instagram has more than a hundred dedicated Crawford sites. But Davis continues to be revered by older generations.
“Davis survives because of an astonishing body of screen work. ‘Now Voyager’ is one of her best, although for some it might seem old-fashioned. Still, it has it all: perfect performances from the entire cast, a compelling story, superb direction. The American Film Institute’s rank of actresses lists her number two overall. ‘Now Voyager’ ranks high among dramas,” Dance says.
“Maybe Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson in Sunset Blvd – see it if you haven’t) was right: “I am big. It’s the pictures that got small.”