Ungardening in January: Seeds

It is time to think about seeds for spring planting and time to plant seeds that require overwintering to break their dormancy and germinate in the spring. That is my January project, planting the native seeds collected mostly from my garden, the meadow and the woods. I will use the tried-and-true method, re-using plastic gallon jugs which I have saved for this purpose. I cut around the jug, four inches from the bottom, leaving about an inch of the plastic attached so that it hinges open. The bottom is filled with soil and dotted with seed, then I tape the top to the bottom to create a kind of greenhouse. These can be left outside until it starts to warm up, and the tops can then be removed. Be sure to label the jugs in a way that will not succumb to the elements – even Sharpie ink can fade over the winter. I use a wood plant label stake inside the container before I seal it up as well as a tag sealed with clear tape attached to the outside.

I’m also planting seeds directly into the ground in the meadow. The meadow was not mowed last year so there is an excess of grass and thatch covering the soil. I decided to use the propane weed torch to selectively burn the grass where I want to plant the seed. I waited for a morning after a big rain to start this experiment. Holding the torch steady in one spot for a few seconds created an approximately 5-inch patch of char and bare soil. I then used my boot to push back a bit of the newly uncovered topsoil. Onto this moist exposed soil I pressed a few seeds and then covered it lightly with the soil I had pushed back. My foot tamped it down gently and then I loosely covered the patch with some dry grass. With help, I was able to create about forty of these bare patches into which I planted seeds from six different native plants suited to the sandy riparian soil.

We ‘started’ the meadow three years ago on about an acre of land across the stream from our house simply by not mowing it anymore. We had no idea what would grow. And when it did, it was not impressive; mostly non-native weedy plants took over: sheep sorrel, hawkweed and several non-native grasses. But also some promising signs – a few yarrow, horsetail, evening primrose and wild strawberry. The following year, after a June mow, we planted little bluestem seeds, mostly as they did not need the overwintering that perennials typically require to germinate; they grew in well. Last spring I spent way too long pulling out the sheep sorrel and planting partridge pea seeds. Over the season I added a few more flowering perennials: Rattlesnake master, Eryngium yuccifolium, Culver’s root Veronicastrum, Bienial Gaura, Gaura Oenothera. From these and a few more species I had enough seed to spare for this planting experiment.

On New Years Day I was chatting with Jacque Schiller -about seeds- at a mellow afternoon party in North Cornwall. Jacque had planted a small meadow in the area where the septic system of their house which had been replaced. She relayed how she spread seeds- a wildflower seed mix specifically for Connecticut from Urban Farmer - last August after the septic work was complete and planned to augment with native plugs this spring. When I got home, I went on the Urban Farmer website to look at the details of the seed mix she used. I was sad and not surprised to see that about 70% of seeds in this particular mix is from non-native species. The company does offer a native mix for the Northeast which is found alongside the other seeds on offer but does not make a distinction between native and non-native seed for the state-specific mixes.

I asked Jacque if she thought her meadow was comprised of native plants; yes, she had. Her error is a common one; I too have bought plants thinking that they were native when they were not. Not all wildflowers are native, of course, but the nomenclature and the way they are sometimes marketed can be confusing to people whose intentions are to plant native. So why is it done? I suspect the wildflower species included in the CT mix are showier than the native alternatives. And perhaps even hardier, as there are fewer animals that eat them or their pollen or reproduce on them. Consumers want aesthetic success, and non-natives can do that but they do not deliver on preserving the native habitat and food chain for native insects, birds and even mammals. Moral here: Buy seeds from reliable sources such as native plant specialists. Exchange seeds with people you trust. Read labels well.

If you are looking for native seeds, there will be a native seed exchange Jan. 25 from noon to 3 p.m in the Munger Barn at The Dudley Farm North Guilford, Conn. Organized by national organization The Wild Ones, the event is a bit far away; but will be a worthwhile trip. For more information, go to mountainlaurel.wildones.org/news/

Dee Salomon ‘ungardens’ in Litchfield County.