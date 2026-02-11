Edwin A. French III

Edwin A. French III

NEW PRESTON — Edwin A. French III passed away on Jan. 31, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury after a brief illness. Born July 16, 1951, in North Adams, Massachusetts, he was the eldest child of the late Edwin and Barbara French II. He grew up in Greenwich and attended Greenwich Country Day, Rye Country Day, and Greenwich High School.

Ed served as a volunteer firefighter and later as a decorated Greenwich police officer, also playing bagpipes with the Emerald Society Police Band.

After retiring, he lived in Sherman, Kent and New Preston, Connecticut.

Independent and adventurous, he loved hunting, fishing, traveling, and sharing stories—especially of his motorcycle trip to Alaska. He was always ready to help friends and family.

He is survived by his sons; Steven (Francis) and Marc (Mary); his brothers David (Charlene) and Daniel (Cheryl); several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and his brother‑in‑law Steve Gerwin.

He was predeceased by his sister Faye Gerwin.

A private memorial will be held at the family’s convenience. Donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation at liverfoundation.org

There are artists who make objects, and then there are artists who alter the way we move through the world. Tim Prentice belonged to the latter. The kinetic sculptor, architect and longtime Cornwall resident died in November 2025 at age 95, leaving a legacy of what he called “toys for the wind,” work that did not simply occupy space but activated it, inviting viewers to slow down, look longer and feel more deeply the invisible forces that shape daily life.

Prentice received a master’s degree from the Yale School of Art and Architecture in 1960, where he studied with German-born American artist and educator Josef Albers, taking his course once as an undergraduate and again in graduate school.In “The Air Made Visible,” a 2024 short film by the Vision & Art Project produced by the American Macular Degeneration Fund, a nonprofit organization that documents artists working with vision loss, Prentice spoke of his admiration for Albers’ discipline and his ability to strip away everything but color. He recalled thinking, “If I could do that same thing with motion, I’d have a chance of finding a new form.”

