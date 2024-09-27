art
09/28/2024
09/29/2024
Various
Stockbridge, Richmond, Monterey, Great Barrington, Housatonic, Mass.
01230
Stockbridge, Richmond, Monterey, Great Barrington, Housatonic, Mass.
United States
Eleventh Annual Berkshire Pottery Tour

Eleventh Annual Berkshire Pottery Tour

The free self-guided 11th Annual Berkshire Pottery Tour is a geographic loop that brings visitors through Richmond, Stockbridge, Housatonic, Great Barrington, and Monterey. Participants can begin the tour at any studio. A detailed map and video previews of each studio are available on the Berkshire Pottery Tour website. Maps will also be available at each studio, and orange and white Berkshire Pottery Tour road signs will mark key turns on the weekend of the event.

Studios will be open from 10am to 5pm each day on Sept. 28 and 29.

For more information contact Lorimer Burns, lorimer@berkshireartcenter.org, 413-717-0798

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Hikers of all shapes, sizes and species gather atop Cherry Hill to enjoy the morning sunshine.

Alec Linden

Rusty maple leaves shook overhead in a light morning breeze as hikers both human and dog mingled at the edge of a large field. Residents and their canine companions congregated the morning of Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Hart Farm Preserve for the Cornwall Conservation Trust’s (CCT) “Dogs Only Hike,” and pleasant chit-chat filled the air, interrupted by the occasional bark or whine.

Previously, the CCT’s guided walks did not allow dogs to join due to logistical and safety concerns such as trip hazards from leashes and excitable pets, CCT board member Katherine Freygang explained. She organized this outing so that residents could finally enjoy a guided walk on CCT managed land without leaving their furry friends at home.

Charlie Brown comes to town

Charlie Brown comes to town

Cast members each get to shine in the production at the Sharon Playhouse, running until Sept. 29.

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse opened the final production of their main season, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” on Friday, Sept 20. The show will be open until Sept 29 and has a run time of one hour and forty minutes.

The popular “Peanuts” comic strip upon which the show is based lends an inspiration far beyond the characters and their likenesses. The vast majority of the play flows quickly from scene to scene. Most scenes are structured like a four panel comic strip and no central plot point in the show stays for more than a few minutes. These quick changes are intermingled with delightful musical numbers that cover a number of different styles in nearly every song, from opera, slow ballads, dream ballets and high energy showstoppers. Ultimately, this heavily works in the musical adventure’s favor. This snappy, ever shifting approach to the show gives the audience plenty of different vignettes to see these iconic characters interact in. There are plenty of laughs and a full range of antics to enjoy.

Tangled: August wrap-up

Tangled: August wrap-up

The author spent a lot of time in August catching largemouth bass, primarily on subsurface flies.

Patrick L. Sullivan

I spent August at the old farmhouse on Mt. Riga. Most of the time it was just me. The cousins came and went weekends, and Mom pretty much stayed down at base.

Because I tend to drop things in the morning until I ship some coffee aboard, I took to making it the night before and putting it in one of those big Thermos jugs with a dispenser thingy. If you prime the jug ahead of time with boiling water it really works well. Coffee that goes in the jug at 9 p.m. is piping hot at 6 a.m. This is much better than stumbling around waiting for the ancient percolator to do its thing.

