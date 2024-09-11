Equus Effect: healing with horses

Jane Strong conducting exercises with horse Dutch.

Sava Marinkovic
health

SHARON — Every day, approximately 20 United States military veterans take their own lives. It was an awareness of this statistic that led Jane Strong and David Sonatore to found the Equus Effect, an equine experiential learning and coaching facility in Sharon, in 2012. Since then, over 1800 veterans, first responders, and others who live or work in high-stress environments have moved through the Equus Effect’s curriculum, acquiring — through contact with horses — the tools to improve communication and compassion, and to navigate the challenges, subtleties, and nuanced relationships of civilian life.

On Saturday, Sept. 7, supporters of the Equus Effect gathered under its round pen’s rainy eaves to learn and observe just why horses are uniquely suited to this restorative work.

“A relationship with a horse is based purely on trust,” said Strong, lead program facilitator and a former competitive rider, “they ask us to engage all our senses and be totally present.” The horse, a prey animal, is profoundly attuned to the emotional and nervous energy of its surroundings as a matter of survival; it is also expressive, honest, and unselfconscious.

When in conversation with a human, a horse asks for the same in return. Approaching a horse, one’s outward and inner aspects must be congruent in order not to unnerve the animal. “You can’t hide behind a mask,” said Strong, explaining that this need for transparency helps people overcome the fear and stigma that cause emotional repression.

Further, work with horses engages the entire body, revealing where trauma might appear stuck. “Our limbic systems work outside time,” said Strong, locating the primitive, lower-order parts of the brain responsible for emotional processing. “So there’s no ‘talking you out’ of trauma.” Instead, work with horses helps those “stuck” with trauma to “move through it and release it through action.”

Huddled around the pen, attendees of the Fall Event were walked through some of these actions and their benefits by program facilitators, alongside horses Dutch, Tango, Lance, and Babe.

Using only body language — such as posture, purposeful eye contact, and controlled breathing — facilitators asked horses to back up, move forward, and walk circles. With patience, and applying the principle of “minimum essential pressure,” horses were coaxed into collaboration with the facilitators, showcasing the massive mammals’ capacity for empathy, partnership, and quiet understanding. In addition to their emotional grounding effect, these exercises help participants build tools for the maintenance of fair, trust-based relationships with other people.

“The connection is deep, almost spiritual,” said 2022 program participant Peter Gworek, a military veteran. “The horses teach you how to manage your energy, connect with your inner self, and be calm.” Also a 2022 alum, veteran Melodie Wilson said that when one is handling a horse, “you can’t think of anything else — you slow down, learn to be more understanding.”

Ultimately, understanding — of oneself and of others — is the key to bridging the divide that Strong says exists between veterans and civilians. Working within that gap are horses, our companions of nearly 6,000 years, who Sonatore points out “might just save the life of someone you one day need to save yours.”

Right, David Sonatore (on stage, left), Jane Strong (stage, right), and veteran and first responder program graduates, wearing sashes.Sava Marinkovic

Crescendo’s upcoming tribute to Wanda Landowska

Crescendo’s upcoming tribute to Wanda Landowska

Kenneth Weiss (above) will play a solo recital performance in honor of Wanda Landowska, a harpischord virtuoso, who lived in Lakeville for many years.

Provided

On Sept. 14, Crescendo, the award-winning music program based in Lakeville, will present a harpsichord solo recital by Kenneth Weiss in honor of world-renowned harpsichordist Wanda Landowska. Landowska lived in Lakeville from 1941 to 1959. Weiss is a professor at the Paris Conservatoire and has taught at Julliard. Born in New York, he now resides in Europe.

Weiss will play selections from “A Treasury of Harpsichord Music.” It includes works by Baroque composers such as Bach, Mozart, and Handel. It was recorded by Landowska at her Lakeville home, at 63 Millerton Road, which overlooks Lakeville Lake. Weiss said, “I am honored and excited to play in Lakeville, where Wanda Landowska lived.”

Silent cinema, live magic

Silent cinema, live magic

The live audience at Music Mountain takes in a silent film Sept. 7.

Natalia Zukerman

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Gordon Hall at Music Mountain was transformed into a time machine, transporting the audience for a 1920’s spectacular of silent films and live music. Featuring internationally acclaimed silent film musicians Donald Sosin and Joanna Seaton, the evening began with a singalong of songs by Gershwin, Irving Berlin and more. Lyrics for favorites like “Ain’t We Got Fun,” “Yes Sir That’s My Baby,” and “Ain’t Misbehavin’” were projected on the screen and Sosin and Seaton lead the crowd with an easeful joy. The couple then retreated to the side of the stage where they provided the live and improvised score for Buster Keaton’s 1922 short, “Cops,” and his 1924 comedy, “Sherlock Jr.”

Joanna Seaton and Donald Sosin, a husband-and-wife duo, have crafted a singular career, captivating audiences at some of the world’s most prestigious film festivals—New York, TriBeCa, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Telluride, and Yorkshire among them. Their performances have graced venerable institutions like MoMA, Film at Lincoln Center, the AFI Silver Theatre, and Moscow’s celebrated Lumière Gallery. Their melodic journey has taken them to far-flung locales such as the Thailand Silent Film Festival and the Jecheon International Music and Film Festival in South Korea. Notably, Seaton and Sosin have become a fixture at Italy’s renowned silent film festivals in Bologna and Pordenone, where they perform annually.

Desperately seeking Susan Seidelman

Desperately seeking Susan Seidelman

The cover art for Seidelman's memoir "Desperately Seeking Something."

Provided

On Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m., Haystack Book Talks will present a special evening with director Susan Seidelman, author of “Desperately Seeking Something: A Memoir About Movies, Mothers, and Material Girls.” Part of the Haystack Book Festival run by Michael Selleck, the event will take place at the Norfolk Library, featuring a conversation with Mark Erder after a screening of the 1984 classic, “Desperately Seeking Susan.”

Susan Seidelman’s fearless debut film, “Smithereens,” premiered in 1982 and was the first American indie film to ever compete at Cannes. Then came “Desperately Seeking Susan,” a smash hit that not only solidified her place in Hollywood but helped launch Madonna’s career. Her films, blending classic Hollywood storytelling with New York’s downtown energy, feature unconventional women navigating unique lives. Seidelman continued to shape pop culture into the ’90s, directing the pilot for “Sex and the City.” Four decades later, Seidelman’s stories are still as sharp, funny, and insightful as ever.

