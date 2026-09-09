On Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. at the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon, 10 Upper Main St., author Annik LaFarge will explore the layers of history hidden within Frederic Church’s Olana. From Ice Age geology and Indigenous history to the Hudson River School and Church’s vision for his “greatest work of art,” LaFarge will trace the forces that shaped the celebrated Hudson Valley landscape. Using historic and contemporary photographs and maps, she will discuss her book, “Composing Olana,” and the artist, explorer and visionary behind Olana. Register at hotchkisslibraryofsharon.org
Every landscape tells a story
Provided