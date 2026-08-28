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art
09/02/2026
10/18/2026
Tremaine Gallery, The Hotchkiss School
11 Interlaken Road
06039
Lakeville, Conn.
United States
Exhibition: Field Notes, Work by Eve Biddle

Sept. 2 through Oct. 18

Multidisciplinary artist Eve Biddle explores memory, transformation and the cyclical nature of life in this solo exhibition, curated by Terri Moore. The works draw on the symbolism of snakes and archaeological artifacts, reshaping the landscape genre through layering, translation and physical intervention. An artist talk with Biddle will be held Sept. 17 from 7 to 7:45 p.m., followed by a public reception Sept. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. Free and open to the public.

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“The Divine Sister” comes to Sharon Playhouse for one-night benefit

“The Divine Sister” comes to Sharon Playhouse for one-night benefit
Playwright and performer Charles Busch is “The Divine Sister.”
Provided

Continuing a popular tradition, the Sharon Playhouse will present a one-performance-only staged reading of “The Divine Sister,” another riotous comic romp by the acclaimed playwright and performer Charles Busch, on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

The play is a wild and witty homage to Hollywood films that feature nuns — from “The Song of Bernadette” and “The Bells of St. Mary’s” to “The Singing Nun” and “The Sound of Music.” It is classic Charles Busch: wickedly funny, gloriously over-the-top and overflowing with theatrical joy.

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performances

KK Kozik sees things differently

KK Kozik sees things differently

KK Kozik in her studio

Natalia Zukerman
Maybe it takes the ability to interpret what you’re looking at to really see.
— KK Kozik

KK Kozik has a theory about getting older.

“I don’t think you have eyes to see until you have eyes to see,” said the painter. “And maybe it takes the ability to interpret what you’re looking at to really see, and maybe that’s what comes with wisdom.”

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Lakeville Open Horse Show returns for 69th year

Lakeville Open Horse Show returns for 69th year

Jazzmine Bone and A Stitch in Tyme power through the Gambler’s Choice run during the 2024 Lakeville Open.

Caitlin Von Graf

For nearly seven decades, the Lakeville Open Horse Show has brought riders, horses and spectators together for a day of competition and community.

This year’s show takes place on Sunday, Aug. 30, at Riga Meadow at Coole Park, 1031 Bengal Amenia Road in Millbrook.

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A new home for contemporary music in Connecticut

A new home for contemporary music in Connecticut

This year, the ARChive of Contemporary Music, or ARC, is moving its collection to a permanent home in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

ARC is somewhat hard to imagine. Comprised mainly of huge collections from musicians, archivists, and DJs, it has compiled more than three million sound recordings, consisting of over 90 million songs.

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A Vietnamese water puppet musical returns to the quarry where it began

A Vietnamese water puppet musical returns to the quarry where it began

“The Magnificent Ms. Pham” combines Vietnamese water puppetry, shadow theater, music and storytelling.

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“The Magnificent Ms. Pham,” the first Vietnamese American water puppet show, is returning to the water where it was born. The perpetual motion puppet show will be at TurnPark Art Space in West Stockbridge, Mass., Aug. 28 and 29, following a sold-out New York City premiere earlier this year. The production was originally developed at TurnPark, where its puppets first danced across the surface of the quarry lake.

Created by Vietnamese American artist Tommy Nguyen and director and designer Doug Fitch, the production tells the story of Nguyen’s mother, Kim Pham, and her journey from Vietnam to the United States. The story moves between memory, Vietnamese history and mythology, and the realities of immigration, following Kim from her childhood in Vietnam through her escape as a “boat person” and eventual life in Houston, Texas.

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performances

A new literary festival puts storytelling in the spotlight in Kinderhook

A new literary festival puts storytelling in the spotlight in Kinderhook

Stories take many forms — poems, novels, songs, stand-up routines, films, visual art and even the pages of a community newspaper. The inaugural Rough Notes Festival, presented by Kinderhook Books Aug. 28-30, brings writers, performers, artists and readers together for a weekend devoted to the many ways stories are created, shared and transformed.

The three-day festival opens Friday, Aug. 28, with comedian, author and Oscar nominee Tig Notaro at Van Buren Hall. Following her sold out performance, Notaro will talk about writing and the creative process with actor and comedian Lauren Weedman, known for her work on the HBO series “Hacks.”

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