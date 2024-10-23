Fall fun in North Canaan

Can Can Carl, the scarecrow made out of recyclable materials, at Lawrence Field.

Alec Linden
The North Canaan Pumpkin Fest occupied the expanse of Lawrence Field with spectacular weather on Saturday, Oct. 19.

While sporting a new name, North Canaan Events Committee Chair Jenn Crane assured that this year’s festival was a continuation of previous autumn celebrations organized by the Committee. It was the first year the event has been located at Lawrence Field, which Crane said was a welcomed change from the more restrictive sites of previous iterations.

“This is really about collaboration,” Crane said, highlighting the many partnerships that enabled the festival to go forward. The Committee joined with many local nonprofits and businesses to bring the action to Lawrence Field, including the Housatonic Valley FFA Chapter, the Scouts, Saint Martin of Tours church, The Music Lab, and the Cranford Club. Local farms also joined in, with Freund’s, Ford and Carlwood farms contributing to the festivities.

Vendor tents lined the field selling various crafts and trinkets, while activities for families included pumpkin painting, regular painting, face painting, kids karaoke and a petting zoo. The festival ran an emergency relief drive for communities in the Southeast impacted by Hurricane Helene, which was continued at town hall on Sunday.

Alpacas bask in the autumn sun at Pumpkin Fest.Alec Linden

The petting zoo was operated by the Housatonic Valley FFA and included two alpacas and several pint-sized goats in a small pen. Chris Crane, president of the chapter at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, said they’re “just trying to get outreach to the community” about opportunities with the FFA.

Other features included Heather Matthews’ “mobile classroom and book bus,” where she gives away donated children’s books. Based in Sharon, it was her first time bringing the book bus to North Canaan, and the day had been fruitful. “My goal is to give away as many books as possible,” and she had donated several hundred at the festival, Matthews said.

Another popular booth was run by national art honor society students from Mount Everett Regional School, providing face painting, painting lessons, and even caricatures for participants. Some 25-30 kids had stopped by, the students said, “and some adults too.”

Falls Village: Autumn delights

Bearett and Wesson O’Dell complete the corn maze at Falls Village Fall Fest, Oct. 19.

Lans Christensen

The spacious and inviting Falls Village Recreational Center was site of the Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.

A truly gorgeous day welcomed visitors to the afternoon gathering surrounded by fall foliage. The Recreation Department and David M. Hunt Library put together the festival and offered games, music, and food for all ages.

SOAR student film to showcase at The Moviehouse

SOAR, a community-funded organization providing enrichment programs to students of Salisbury Central School, will takeover The Moviehouse Oct. 27.

Provided

At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, The Moviehouse in Millerton will host the SOAR Student Film Showcase, featuring a spine-chilling lineup of Halloween and horror short films crafted by SOAR students. This free event offers a unique opportunity to experience the creativity and talent of young filmmakers from Salisbury Central School. Following the screenings, viewers are invited to stay for a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

SOAR, a community-funded initiative, provides enrichment programs beyond the standard school curriculum, ensuring equal access for all students.

Examining 'dignity in the digital age'

Provided

Former president Donald J. Trump’s October 2024 call to revoke the broadcast license of CBS for election interference put the spotlight (perhaps just for a hot second) on another place it belongs in American culture: our government policy toward media and the technology overrunning our lives.

“TAKE AWAY THE CBS LICENSE. Election Interference.,” the ex-President posted, evidence-free, on his own platform, Truth Social.

