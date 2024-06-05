Falls Village approves town budget

FALLS VILLAGE — The municipal and education budgets for 2024-25 passed at town meeting Saturday, June 1. The mill rate will go from 21 mills to 22 mills.



Lou Timolat was elected as moderator.

The Board of Finance met immediately after the town meeting adjourned and after discussion opted to raise the mill rate to 22 and to use roughly $150,000 from the general fund to make ends meet.

The municipal budget for 2024-25 is $2,328,687 (an increase of $80,998 or 3.6%) and the Lee H. Kellogg School budget is $2,253,591 (an increase of $35,217 or 1.59%).

The Region One budget passed a referendum vote in May. Falls Village’s share is $1,417,263 (an increase of $14,684 or 1.05%).

Total education spending for 2024-25 is $3,670,854 (an increase of $49,901 or 1.38%).

There were other items on the agenda, including “An Ordinance Regarding Allowing Dogs On Property Other Than Owners.”

First Selectman Dave Barger explained that the law, which requires that dogs be leashed, that dog poop be picked up, and that dog owners must get permission from other landowners if dogs go on other people’s property, is really aimed at the village area.

Asked if the law applies to the Appalachian Trail and other trails in town, Barger said no, the AT, the Mohawk Trail and the First Light hydroelectric facility trail are all owned by private entities and subject to those entities’ rules.