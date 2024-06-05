budget

Falls Village approves town budget

FALLS VILLAGE — The municipal and education budgets for 2024-25 passed at town meeting Saturday, June 1. The mill rate will go from 21 mills to 22 mills.

Lou Timolat was elected as moderator.

The Board of Finance met immediately after the town meeting adjourned and after discussion opted to raise the mill rate to 22 and to use roughly $150,000 from the general fund to make ends meet.

The municipal budget for 2024-25 is $2,328,687 (an increase of $80,998 or 3.6%) and the Lee H. Kellogg School budget is $2,253,591 (an increase of $35,217 or 1.59%).

The Region One budget passed a referendum vote in May. Falls Village’s share is $1,417,263 (an increase of $14,684 or 1.05%).

Total education spending for 2024-25 is $3,670,854 (an increase of $49,901 or 1.38%).

There were other items on the agenda, including “An Ordinance Regarding Allowing Dogs On Property Other Than Owners.”

First Selectman Dave Barger explained that the law, which requires that dogs be leashed, that dog poop be picked up, and that dog owners must get permission from other landowners if dogs go on other people’s property, is really aimed at the village area.

Asked if the law applies to the Appalachian Trail and other trails in town, Barger said no, the AT, the Mohawk Trail and the First Light hydroelectric facility trail are all owned by private entities and subject to those entities’ rules.

Historical Society fetes volunteers

Peter Vermilyea was the guest speaker at Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society’s annual dinner.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society held its annual meeting and dinner at the Emergency Services Center Friday, May 31.

Peter Vermilyea, head of the social studies department at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and author of several books, was the guest speaker.

North Canaan mill rate drops

NORTH CANAAN — The annual town meeting May 30 passed both municipal and education spending plans unanimously.

Overall, the budget is down compared to last year. North Canaan’s spending totals in 2024-25 are set at $13,344,971.70, a reduction of $51,150.13 (-0.38%).

Wildlife exhibit opens at Academy Building

SALISBURY — The latest exhibit from the Salisbury Association Land Trust is on display at the Academy Building on Main Street in Salisbury through July 1.

“Imperiled Species in Our Community: The Biodiversity Crisis at Home” details the decline in the biodiversity of local animal species. These include insects (the yellow banded bumblebee), bats such as the tricolor variety, reptiles (timber rattlesnakes), and two panels’ worth of birds.

Sharon Sustainable Team grows

SHARON — Four Sharon residents were appointed to the Sustainable Team at a regularly held Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, May 28.

Tim Wright, Brian Abut, Katherine Shepard and Bethany Shaffer are set to each serve a two-year term on a team that First Selectman Casey Flanagan described as a “fundraising group” that will target grants and operating cost reduction strategies with the goal of further the town’s sustainable and environmentally conscious endeavors.

