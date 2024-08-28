Farmers air struggles at Dutchess County Fair’s annual Ag Forum

Latest News
RHINEBECK, N.Y. — The Dutchess County Fair has ended for the season, which ran from Aug. 20 until Sunday, Aug. 25.
The Dutchess County Fair designated 12 acres of the fairgrounds to showcase local livestock. This included 12 barns housing dairy cows, beef cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, and rabbits, three show arenas with daily scheduled events, and workroom demonstrations.
Besides offering dozens of themed gardens, waterfalls, and ponds filled with koi and colorful flowers, the fair also travels back in time with the “turn of the century treasures.” It features a century museum village, the firefighters’ museum, a working blacksmith shop, and a gas-powered engine show.
Classic treats like candy apples and cotton candy fed the masses at the Dutchess County Fair. The annual fair in Rhinebeck is one of the largest attractions in Dutchess County with 12 acres of fairgrounds and barns showcasing livestock, along with three show arenas, free entertainment and plenty to eat.Photo by Olivia Valentine
Free entertainment included live music, frisbee dogs, a stilt circus, racing pigs, a petting zoo, dock dogs, a fishing tank, and a VR tractor ridealong. Musicians who performed included Tracy Byrd, Kameron Marlowe, Conner Smith, Kissnation, Bluffett, and Grammy-winning artist Rick Springfield.
Agencies represented included the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Reserve Corps, Animal Response Team, and more.
A major partnership with the fair is ThinkDifferently, implementing accommodations for individuals and families with disabilities.
“ThinkDIFFERENTLY Thursday was born half a dozen years ago with the understanding that institutions like this and places like this often are difficult for individuals with any amount of disability to access,” U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-19) said.
Elizabeth “Tilly” Strauss’, the Town of North East’s clerk, and her father, Julian, won two blue ribbons at the Dutchess County Fair for his maple syrup. From a third-generation farm in Dutchess County, Julian started making maple syrup about 14 years ago, naming it Home Farm Maple Syrup. This was his first year competing at the fair, winning four ribbons. To learn more about Julian’s syrup, visit @homefarmmaplesyrup on Instagram or email homefarmmaple@optonline.com
Celebration of Life for Joan Palmer
A celebration of Joan Palmer’s life and a display of some of Joan’s life work of art will be held Sunday, Sept. 7 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Town Grove Senior Building, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville Ct. 06039.
Witness her passion of arts and a life well lived.
The memorial service to celebrate the beautiful life of Sandra Schafer who passed away on June 24, 2024, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the Falls Village Congregational Church.
To view Sandra’s obituary www.lakevillejournal.com/sandra-watson-schafer-2668680017
David R. Tetor
PINE PLAINS — David R. Tetor, 80, passed away at Northern Dutchess Hospital on Aug. 20, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Dec. 16, 1943, in Montour Falls, New York to the late Donald and Margaret (Howell) Tetor. He was educated and graduated from Dundee Central School and he obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Cornell University in 1965. The same year he enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably until 1969.
David was an Agricultural Agent for Cornell Cooperative Extension out of Millbrook. When he began his career he covered both Herkimer and Dutchess County. He was noted for being the founder of the Dairy of Distinction Program and was a fierce advocate for farmers. For over 30 years he was heard on WKZE and WRWD providing to listeners the Farm & Ag report. Prior to his retirement, he was the Ag agent for both Dutchess and Ulster counties.
When not working, David provided his time to his community. He was a member of the Dutchess County Industrial Development Agency, and was on the board for the new Dutchess Stadium. He was former president of the Pine Plains School Board and also helped to form the Stanfordville Little League. He was a member of the Dutchess County Fair Board, Pine Plains F.F.A., Lions Club and was a life member of the Stanfordville Grange. In 2002, he received the Outstanding Alumni Award from Cornell for his lifetime achievements.
When not working, or giving his time to the community, he enjoyed traveling with Louise to raceways, up and down the east coast following the NASCAR circuit. He was also an avid Met’s fan.
David is survived by his three children; Brian (Lida) Tetor, Michael Tetor, and Eric (Jennifer) Tetor; his five loving grandchildren, Nicholas (Samantha), Melanie, Felicia, Aiden and Cadence; two great grandchildren, Kylie and Kinsleigh, in addition to his sisters, Doris Allen, Kimberly Driver, and his brother John Tetor.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Louise, and his sister, Janis Sepos.
A time for sharing memories and offering condolences will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Peck & Peck Funeral Home, 7749 S. Main Street, Pine Plains, NY. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Jan Brooks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be made to the Pine Plains FFA, C/O Stissing Mountain High School, 2829 W Church St, Pine Plains, NY 12567. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.peckandpeck.net