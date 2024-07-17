Freedom rings at Eric Sloane Museum

Margaret Gankofskie, the daughter of the late governor John Dempsey, was the first to ring the bell at the ceremony.

Emma Benardete
history

Freedom rings at Eric Sloane Museum

Community members gathered Saturday, July 6 for the Eric Sloane Museum’s annual bell-ringing ceremony in observance of Independence Day.

The Eric Sloane Museum in Kent celebrates the work of the late Eric Sloane, a Connecticut artist and author. In addition to his works, the museum also displays a series of tools which Sloane collected. According to the museum’s page on the State of Connecticut’s official website, “Sloane himself arranged and labeled his extensive collection, telling a fascinating story about bygone times and the great American heritage of craftsmanship.”

Museum Curator and Administrator Andrew Rowand began the ceremony by introducing the history of bell-ringing as an American tradition. He explained that Sloane, along with Connecticut author Eric Hatch, wanted to revive an old American tradition of ringing bells on Independence Day to commemorate the reading of the Declaration of Independence.

“They wanted to get back to the idea that bells were a sound of peace rather than fireworks, which were construed as a sign of war and a sign of violence,” Rowand said.

The bell atop the Eric Sloane Museum.Emma Benardete

Sloane and Hatch campaigned to garner official recognition for the tradition. On June 26, 1963, the U.S. Congress passed a resolution encouraging the practice.

“Whereas the tolling of the Liberty Bell at Independence Hall, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at 2 o’clock in the afternoon of the 4th day of July, 1776, proclaimed the signing of the Declaration of Independence … Now, therefore be it Resolved … that the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence should be observed each year by the ringing of bells throughout the United States at the hour of 2 o’clock, eastern daylight time, in the afternoon of the 4th day of July…” the resolution reads. According to Rowand, the museum held a virtual bell-ringing ceremony on July 4 in addition to the one on July 6.

In 1964, Sloane and Hatch continued to display their enthusiasm for bells by publishing a book titled “The Little Book of Bells.” In 1968, Sloane published another bell book titled “The Sound of Bells.”

Gankofskie donated a bell gifted to her father by Eric Sloane and Eric Hatch.Emma Benardete

During the July 6 ceremony, after giving his introduction, Rowand read the preamble to the Declaration of Independence. Visitors then took turns ringing the bell outside the museum. The first to ring it was Margaret Gankofskie, the daughter of the late Connecticut governor John Dempsey, who served from 1961 until 1971. In addition to attending the ceremony, Gankofskie donated a bell which she inherited from her parents to the museum. The bell was gifted to Dempsey by Sloane and Hatch in 1963, and is engraved with the phrase “Let Freedom Ring,” as well as the governor’s name, the year and “From the two Erics.”

The museum has more special programming planned for the remainder of the summer, including a blacksmithing workshop July 28 and a spoon-carving workshop Aug. 10. The museum will also host two TradesUp youth programs for participants 10–17, including a plumbing-based workshop and a painting and drywall workshop.

history

Latest News

Thru hikers linked by life on the Appalachian Trail

Thru hikers linked by life on the Appalachian Trail

Riley Moriarty

Provided

Of thousands who attempt to walk the entire length of the Appalachian Trail, only one in four make it.

The AT, completed in 1937, runs over roughly 2,200 miles, from Springer Mountain in Georgia’s Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest to Mount Katahdin in Baxter State Park of Maine.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

17th Annual New England Clambake: a community feast for a cause

17th Annual New England Clambake: a community feast for a cause

The clambake returns to SWSA's Satre Hill July 27 to support the Jane Lloyd Fund.

Provided

The 17th Annual Traditional New England Clambake, sponsored by NBT Bank and benefiting the Jane Lloyd Fund, is set for Saturday, July 27, transforming the Salisbury Winter Sports Association’s Satre Hill into a cornucopia of mouthwatering food, live music, and community spirit.

The Jane Lloyd Fund, now in its 19th year, is administered by the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and helps families battling cancer with day-to-day living expenses. Tanya Tedder, who serves on the fund’s small advisory board, was instrumental in the forming of the organization. After Jane Lloyd passed away in 2005 after an eight-year battle with cancer, the family asked Tedder to help start the foundation. “I was struggling myself with some loss,” said Tedder. “You know, you get in that spot, and you don’t know what to do with yourself. Someone once said to me, ‘Grief is just love with no place to go.’ I was absolutely thrilled to be asked and thrilled to jump into a mission that was so meaningful for the community.”

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Getting to know our green neighbors

Getting to know our green neighbors

Cover of "The Light Eaters" by Zoe Schlanger.

Provided

This installment of The Ungardener was to be about soil health but I will save that topic as I am compelled to tell you about a book I finished exactly three minutes before writing this sentence. It is called “The Light Eaters.” Written by Zoe Schlanger, a journalist by background, the book relays both the cutting edge of plant science and the outdated norms that surround this science. I promise that, in reading this book, you will be fascinated by what scientists are discovering about plants which extends far beyond the notions of plant communication and commerce — the wood wide web — that soaked into our consciousnesses several years ago. You might even find, as I did, some evidence for the empathetic, heart-expanding sentiment one feels in nature.

A staff writer for the Atlantic who left her full-time job to write this book, Schlanger has travelled around the world to bring us stories from scientists and researchers that evidence sophisticated plant behavior. These findings suggest a kind of plant ‘agency’ and perhaps even a consciousness; controversial notions that some in the scientific community have not been willing or able to distill into the prevailing human-centric conceptions of intelligence.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener