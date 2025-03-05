GA-20 bring the blues to Infinity Hall

Blues band GA-20 rocked Infinity Hall Norfolk on Friday, Feb. 21. Named after a Gibson guitar amp, the band specializes in authentic, high energy, and sometimes obscure blues, country, garage and even indie rock.

The band’s founding member, Matt Stubbs has curated a vintage sound, eschewing the typical hard blues rock sound of Stevie Ray Vaughn, and instead selecting deep cuts from all the Kings — BB, Albert, and Freddy — John Lee Hooker, Hound Dog Taylor, and more.

“I started GA-20 to play around Boston bars. I just really wanted to play the stuff I like. We used small amps to play quiet with a focus on trying to emulate those old records. As we played bigger venues we got louder. We started to get our own sound. Most modern blues bands are a platform for soloing, which we do too, but our focus is on melody, creating a mood and telling a story,” Stubbs explained.

Though his influences are many, he credits his dad for getting him started in music.

“My father was a musician. I grew up hearing his bands rehearse. I picked up the guitar around age 13 or 14, soon joined his band, and he started taking me around on weekends to see live blues. I was bitten by that bug. I took some lessons, went to Berklee College of Music, dropped out and have been gigging ever since,” he said.

Stubbs’s understated playing set the scene, while drummer Josh Kiggans laid down solid grooves and shuffles at Infinity Hall. The newest member, lead singer and guitarist Cody Nilsen, is a wicked slide player, soulful singer, and an engaging showman. At times Nilsen ventured offstage, out into the audience to stir up the crowd.

GA-20 has no bass player, but the dueling guitarists handle the lower register with the flick of a tone switch with one playing bass and rhythm while the other plays lead. Together they achieved a fat, grooving sound.

“We are going for that vintage 50s Chicago sound. There are many albums with two guitars and drums and no bass. But one of us plays a bass line or low part on guitar. It’s become part of our sound. We’ve had bass players sit in, but it sounds more typical. So, we’ve been doing the no bass thing for the last six years,” Stubbs explained.

An enthusiastic crowd mobbed the group’s merch booth after the show where vinyl records, tapes, CDs, and velvet black posters with a 70s aesthetic sold well. The band released a new single on Feb.4 on Coalmine Records. Their music can be purchased on their website: ga20band.com

GA-20 breathes new life into classic blues rock with deep cuts and stellar playing. They are touring the US and Europe through September. Catch them while you can!