Globetrotting and garden hopping

Richard Benfield at the Hunt Library on Thursday, May 16.

Natalia Zukerman
On Thursday, May 16, The David M. Hunt Library hosted “Around the World in 80 Gardens” with Professor Richard Benfield, a virtual tour of gardens around the world highlighting Benfield’s interests in biogeography, particularly the area of garden tourism.

Benfield is the former Chair and Professor of Geography at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain where he taught courses in human geography, plants, predators and parks, Russia, the European Union and many of the courses in the department’s tourism track. His current research interests include tourism as a conservation tool through the great botanic gardens of the world.

With great humor and enthusiasm, Benfield took attendees through the three acres of gardens in the Singapore airport which light up delightfully for the night time traveler. The tour continued through the arid gardens of Australia, the tropical gardens of the Seychelles, a quick trip through the Canary Islands, through the beautiful English gardens of his home country, and many of the unique and different gardens in the United States and Canada.

With connections to most of the gardens’ curators and stewards worldwide, Benfield has been able to capture unique images of public spaces without the usual throng of crowds.

“I’m a garden junkie,” laughed Benfield. “I can’t get enough of botanic gardens!”

Having traveled to 125 countries, Benfield’s book “Garden Tourism,” and its latest edition: “New Directions (post Covid) in Garden Tourism,” is an essential tool for those involved in the development and operation of gardens as a visitor attraction. Written in Benfield’s engaging style, it’s also captivating for any garden lover.

Benfield distributed packets of seeds as gifts for the attendees who, inspired by his talk, filed out of the library into a rainy spring evening, ready to plant seeds in their own growing gardens.

Remembering Frank Stella, artist and farmer

Remembering Frank Stella, artist and farmer

Misty stillness on an October morning in Smithfield found Frank Stella observing a few of his horses. The image was captured by Stella’s visiting friend, Martin Francis.

Martin Francis

Aprofound commitment to the notion of rural life and farm ownership centered Frank Stella in the Smithfield Valley in Amenia, New York. His artistic talents, spanning 60 years, brought renown first as a pioneer minimalist and later as an abstract painter and sculptor, earning him numerous awards. His decades at his Amenia farm allowed him to pursue the breeding and racing of his horses.

In 2009 Stella was one of ten recipients of the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama, awarded in a White House ceremony.

Sharon Ridge rent rises

Sharon Ridge rent rises

SHARON — At a meeting held at Town Hall on Tuesday, May 21, The Sharon Housing Authority voted to raise the monthly rent in Sharon Ridge affordable housing by 4% per month per unit starting Monday, July 1.

The discussion with tenants present at the meeting turned to the lack of reserve funds, with Chairman Brent Colley noting that it would not be advisable at this time to spend money devoted purely to landscaping projects for the apartments when there were potentially costly factors that could arise in the future, like air conditioning repairs.

Sharon Connect Task Force celebrates

Sharon Connect Task Force celebrates

Sharon First Selectman Casey Flanagan congratulated the task force’s success at Veterans’ Field.

Alexander Wilburn

SHARON —The volunteer-led Sharon Connect Task Force completed a long-term project in conjunction with the efforts of Comcast Xfinity to ensure that 270 previously unserved homes and businesses in Sharon now have access to high-speed internet service. On Friday, May 17, Sharon Connect hosted a town-wide celebration, inviting Sharon residents to Veterans’ Field to mark the accomplishment.

“This has been a long process for all of you involved, the Sharon Connect Task Force, Comcast, and all the people who didn’t have fast, reliable internet before now,” said Sharon First Selectman Casey Flanagan. “You were without the internet for decades. Thank you for sticking with us and figuring a way through. The Sharon Connect Task Force is a group of volunteers who have dedicated many, many hours of their lives to help in the community.”

Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Memorial Day traditionally marks the beginning of a new season even if summer officially is a few weeks off. Our streets become parade routes festooned with flags and marching bands. The busy lives we live don’t always allow for time to stand on the roadside and patiently watch for the first sign of a fire truck coming down Main Street, or pause on the sidewalk to wait for the advancing sounds of a marching band.

We see young and old pass in procession. And we applaud and cheer. There is palpable excitement when the sirens wind up. We look around and nod with our neighbors. A wave and a hello leads to conversation, often small talk but the totality of this Memorial Day moment is the connective tissue we depend on as a community. We take time out to visit.

