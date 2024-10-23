GMF’s charcoal lesson

The replica charcoal mound at Great Mountain Forest, Oct. 11.

Patrick L. Sullivan
history

GMF’s charcoal lesson

NORFOLK — A group of about 25 people stood a mile or so along a dirt road in Great Mountain Forest and gazed at a replica charcoal mound on Friday, Oct. 11.

“You’re standing in an industrial legacy,” said historian Dick Paddock.

Matt Gallagher, GMF’s director of programs and operations, said the replica mound is about half the size of the real thing, and is cut away in order to show visitors how the mounds were constructed.

Paddock said that during the roughly 200 years (1734-1923) that high-quality iron was produced in Northwest Connecticut, the fuel that made it all possible was charcoal.

Burning copious amounts of wood to get the desired charcoal for the iron-making process was painstaking, arduous, and dangerous work, Paddock said.

And the industry needed a lot of it. Beckley Furnace in East Canaan used 1 ⅜ acres worth of wood per day.

Paddock pointed out that charcoal was a renewable energy source.

The iron companies bought up forests, cut them, burned them and replanted them on a 20-year rotation.

One consequence of that is today, “there are thousands of acres of vacant land” in the Northwest Corner.

“Because of an industry!”

Gallagher credited retired GMF forester Jody Bronson for the idea of a replica charcoal mound, and thanked Dan Bolognani of Housatonic Heritage (who was on hand) for supplying a grant for design and construction.

The mound was built by a team of interns last year, and survived a July 2023 storm that washed out much of the dirt road leading past the mound.

history

Latest News

Falls Village: Autumn delights

Falls Village: Autumn delights

Bearett and Wesson O’Dell complete the corn maze at Falls Village Fall Fest, Oct. 19.

Lans Christensen

The spacious and inviting Falls Village Recreational Center was site of the Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.

A truly gorgeous day welcomed visitors to the afternoon gathering surrounded by fall foliage. The Recreation Department and David M. Hunt Library put together the festival and offered games, music, and food for all ages.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Fall fun in North Canaan

Fall fun in North Canaan

Can Can Carl, the scarecrow made out of recyclable materials, at Lawrence Field.

Alec Linden

The North Canaan Pumpkin Fest occupied the expanse of Lawrence Field with spectacular weather on Saturday, Oct. 19.

While sporting a new name, North Canaan Events Committee Chair Jenn Crane assured that this year’s festival was a continuation of previous autumn celebrations organized by the Committee. It was the first year the event has been located at Lawrence Field, which Crane said was a welcomed change from the more restrictive sites of previous iterations.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

SOAR student film to showcase at The Moviehouse

SOAR student film to showcase at The Moviehouse

SOAR, a community-funded organization providing enrichment programs to students of Salisbury Central School, will takeover The Moviehouse Oct. 27.

Provided

At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, The Moviehouse in Millerton will host the SOAR Student Film Showcase, featuring a spine-chilling lineup of Halloween and horror short films crafted by SOAR students. This free event offers a unique opportunity to experience the creativity and talent of young filmmakers from Salisbury Central School. Following the screenings, viewers are invited to stay for a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

SOAR, a community-funded initiative, provides enrichment programs beyond the standard school curriculum, ensuring equal access for all students.

Keep ReadingShow less
film series