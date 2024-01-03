solar energy

Group files suit to halt NY solar project

PINE PLAINS — A group of neighbors and landowners near the proposed community solar project at Pulvers Corners has filed a legal action in New York Supreme Court in Dutchess County seeking an injunction prohibiting any work at the site.

The group of residents, adopting the name Preserve Pine Plains, filed an Article 78 action against the town Planning Board, certain property owners and developers of the project, which envisions a Tier 3 solar field consisting of 24,000 solar panels on farmland at Pulvers Corners.

The Planning Board gave the project a green light on Nov. 28 after months of review and many public meetings, workshops and hearings. On Dec. 27, Preserve Pine Plains filed its request to halt the project, opposing the actions of the Planning Board under an Article 78 proceeding, a legal provision that challenges the actions of a local board.

January 5 Sharon Referendum

In Sharon, a referendum vote on the proposed Hilltop Road solar project will be held on Friday, Jan. 5 at Town Hall. Polls will be open between noon and 8 p.m.

The Hilltop Road application envisions a ground-mount solar photovoltaic array installed on town property adjacent to the Sharon Center School grounds.

Heavy rain causes landslide in Cornwall

CORNWALL — A stormy weekend unleashed five inches of rain on Cornwall from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. Saturated waterbeds reached a tipping point on Monday, Dec. 18, and resulted in a landslide on Essex Hill Road.

The Board of Selectmen reviewed the damage and plans for repairs at its regular meeting on Dec. 19.

Recipe for roasted duck legs and potatoes

Photo by Mary Close Oppenheimer

I remember my mother making roast duckling only once a year because it was so labor-intensive.

This recipe is so easy you’ll be tempted to serve it often. It takes less effort than driving to the market to pick up dinner from the deli.

So much to choose from at Sweet William

Selections at Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery.

Photo by Susan Hassler

I recently stopped into Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery at 17 Main St. in Salisbury on the way to Wassaic to get the train down to New York City.

Stumped by the tempting and ample selection of pastries, I opted for a blueberry scone, which has become my baseline for comparing bakeries, and a double espresso. The scone had just the right amount of crunch to the crust, revealing a light fluffy interior. The espresso was perfectly bitter with deep roasted notes, sweetened by brown sugar.

Tangled Lines: year in review

The angling year 2023 started sluggishly and steadily disimproved.

Looking back at my “notes,” I find mutterings and complaints that high flows in the Housatonic persisted well into May.

