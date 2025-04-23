Grumbling Gryphons gear up for summer

Last summer, Grumbling Gryphons performed “The Snow Queen.”

CORNWALL — A summer of theatrical events awaits at Grumbling Gryphons Traveling Children’s Theater.

On Tuesday, June 3, at 1:30 p.m. the student body at Cornwall Consolidated School will take part and perform an original production of “The Ghost Net: An Environmental Musical of The Sea.” This production is dedicated to protecting marine life and highlights the dangers of ocean pollution and the importance of environmental stewardship.

Parents and families are welcome. Those interested in attending the performance on June 3 are asked to contact the CCS office at 860-672-6617.

The annual theater arts camp in Cornwall and at Housatonic Valley Regional High School runs from July 28 to Aug. 1. Camp features professional musicians, actors, storytellers and puppeteers.

Grumbling Gryphons will hold its 45th Gala Celebration on Friday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. at HVRHS. The performance will feature summer theater campers as well as veteran Gryphon actors, musicians and special guest artists. Ellen Moon will dance as The Golden Lady in her grand puppet for the finale.

For more information, contact Leslie Elias, artistic director, at 860-672-0286 or grumblinggryphons@gmail.com.

