Hazardous household waste day set for June 20 in Falls Village

FALLS VILLAGE – A household hazardous waste collection day will take place rain or shine from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 20 at the Falls Village Public Works Garage at 100 Railroad Street.

Residents of 12 towns are permitted to participate in the event, which is meant to provide a safe and clean way to dispose of harmful household materials that may pollute the environment and risk public safety if handled improperly.

Registration is free but required to participate, and is restricted to residents of Falls Village, Colebrook, Cornwall, Goshen, Harwinton, Kent, Litchfield, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury, Sharon and Torrington. Registration can be made by contacting one’s town hall or by navigating to the associated Eventbrite page by searching “NHCOG” on Eventbrite.com.

Accepted items include paints, cleaners, gasoline, pool chemicals, furniture polishes, household batteries and other toxic, corrosive and flammable materials. A full list of acceptable and unacceptable materials can be found on the Eventbrite page, alongside more information and an FAQ.

Residents will be required to sign up for a one hour time slot to manage visitor volume. Registration closes the Friday evening before the event at 8 p.m.

The event is being co-sponsored by the Northwest Hills Council of Governments and participating towns.