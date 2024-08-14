cornwall bos

Hedden steps down as longest active Cornwall board member

CORNWALL — Inland Wetlands and Water Courses Agency Chairman Stevenson Hedden has vacated his seat after about 40 years on the commission.

Reported to be the longest active serving member of any Cornwall board, Hedden chaired hundreds of meetings while in the role. Hedden’s tenure was just a few years longer than current First Selectman Gordon Ridgway, who has served since 1991.

The agency requires a balance of party affiliation. As a registered Republican, Hedden’s seat must be filled by a non-Democrat to maintain the ratio.

The agency appointed Ian Tyson, a lifelong Cornwallian who is registered as an unaffiliated voter, to fill the seat. Tyson works in the excavation business and has a dedicated interest in the outdoors, said Ridgway.

“Ian is young so perhaps he can bear Steve’s record in the year 2064 or something,” said Ridgway.

On Aug. 6, the Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to approve Tyson’s nomination as chairman of the Inland Wetlands and Water Courses Agency.

South Road paving

South Road is in a state of disrepair and in need of repaving, particularly at a three-quarters mile stretch of road near Hart Pond.

Cornwall received five bids from contractors that have worked with the town on previous projects. The bids ranged from $178,023.30 to $229,320. In the current town budget there is $330,000 allocated to road repairs.

“We’d like to spend roughly half of that on paving,” said Ridgway, who added that South Road is “probably one of the bumpier roads in town.”

After discussion with Jim Vanicky of the Highway Department, the selectmen opted to go with the lowest bidder: S&S Asphalt Pavement.

The work is expected to take about five days to complete, including preparation, and will likely begin in September. Seeley Road will be utilized to detour traffic while South Road is being paved.

Soccer sign up

Intermural soccer will return to Cornwall this fall. Sign ups for children in grade K to 6 are eligible to register on cornwallparkrec.org.

Games will be played on Saturdays. Park and Recreation Chair Michelle Shipp said more coaches are needed.

