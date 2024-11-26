Hotchkiss hosts Millbrook for preseason hoops

There are dozens of options at 100 Main, and the best way to proceed is to just wander around and take it all in. One thing’s for sure — you won’t have to worry about giving someone the same thing everyone else is giving.

Natural, plant-based soaps ($10) Patrick L. Sullivan We started with the least expensive items: Soaps from Hudson Naturals ($10). These come in scents such as “Woods” or “Lavender and Orange.” Just the thing to spring on someone who stubbornly insists on using whatever’s on sale that week at the supermarket.

Noodle bowl ($75) and pillow ($210) Patrick L. Sullivan McCarron steered the reporter to a noodle bowl from Daniel Bellow Pottery in Great Barrington, and a pillow with an Alice in Wonderland motif. McCarron said the stock at 100 Main consists of “things that are not found elsewhere.”

Campaign chair ($2,800) Patrick L. Sullivan A British officer campaign chair caught the eye. Constructed of wood, leather and brass and sporting buckles, it’s also comfortable to sit in.