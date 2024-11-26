Hotchkiss hosts Millbrook for preseason hoops

Latest News
House of Books
10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct
Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.
Movie Posters ($95)
Provided
Movie Posters is a comprehensive collection of movie poster art that spans decades. From silent masterpieces to the psychedelic imagery of the 1960s (like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Star Wars), this extraordinary collection (which comes with its own “suitcase”) will thrill both film lovers and anyone interested in advertising and design.
Winter Homes ($40)
Provided
Stylish Living for Cool Climates covers a wide range of residences from across the globe. Illustrated with design examples for warm and cozy houses in wintery conditions. Beautifully illustrated and best enjoyed with a hot drink in front of a warm fireplace.
Pens (starting at $2.25)
Provided
Come and see our incredible Great Wall of Pens, including high quality fountain pens from Kaweco, Lamy, and OHTO. Our ballpoints range in price from $2.25 to $20 with fountain pens reaching a higher price point to make a long-lasting and thoughtful gift.
A World of Flavor ($29.95)
Provided
A World of Flavor invites children to explore more than forty countries through the universal language of food. Accessible to all cooking skill levels, these mouth-watering recipes range from Vietnamese pho and Mexican salsa verde cruda, to Italian focaccia and Nigerian jollof rice. Perfect for young chefs and families who love to spend time in the kitchen together!
100 Main
100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst
Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.
There are dozens of options at 100 Main, and the best way to proceed is to just wander around and take it all in. One thing’s for sure — you won’t have to worry about giving someone the same thing everyone else is giving.
Natural, plant-based soaps ($10)
Patrick L. Sullivan
We started with the least expensive items: Soaps from Hudson Naturals ($10). These come in scents such as “Woods” or “Lavender and Orange.” Just the thing to spring on someone who stubbornly insists on using whatever’s on sale that week at the supermarket.
Noodle bowl ($75) and pillow ($210)
Patrick L. Sullivan
McCarron steered the reporter to a noodle bowl from Daniel Bellow Pottery in Great Barrington, and a pillow with an Alice in Wonderland motif. McCarron said the stock at 100 Main consists of “things that are not found elsewhere.”
Campaign chair ($2,800)
Patrick L. Sullivan
A British officer campaign chair caught the eye. Constructed of wood, leather and brass and sporting buckles, it’s also comfortable to sit in.
Jewelry (starting at $70)
Patrick L. Sullivan
There is a display of jewelry made by Salisbury’s Adelaide Harris. McCarron, sensing the reporter’s complete ignorance of the subject, pointed out necklaces and earrings and a paper clip chain.