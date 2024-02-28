Housatonic FFA testifies at state budget hearing

Tyler Anderson addressed the state appropriations committee to testify against budget cuts to the FFA program.

FALLS VILLAGE — With the introduction of House Bill 05048 funding for agriscience programs is once more on the chopping block in Connecticut.

FFA operates in Connecticut on a per-pupil grant basis, meaning participating schools receive funding based on the number of students in the program. Grant programs of this nature are repeatedly put at risk, as is this case now with a proposed adjustment to the two-year budget through HB05048.

“We kind of have to do this every year,” said David Moran, chair of the agricultural science and technology department at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, three members of Housatonic Valley FFA traveled to Hartford to advocate for their education and defend the benefits of ag-ed programs.

Hannah Johnson, Tyler Anderson and Chris Crane each presented passionate and personal testimony to the appropriations committee.

Johnson spoke on the difficulty of living with chronic illness. When her condition worsened, FFA provided an outlet to enjoy her youth.

“This program gave me a purpose in a time when I had none left. It has bonded me with my closest friends, helped me develop fundamental leadership skills, given me some of my best memories, and the ability to proudly represent myself, my school and my state in national competitions,” Johnson said.

Anderson addressed the need for teaching agriscience to the next generation.

“Agriculture is extremely important because it allows students to gain knowledge and skills necessary for any workplace,” Anderson said. “Without the grants that we currently receive from the state and local governments, our program would not have the equipment and resources needed to teach young and hardworking individuals like myself to stay in our communities.”

Crane looked to the future and stressed the need to keep FFA programs alive as times change.

He said to cancel ag-ed programs would “create a gap between skilled laborers in the workforce needed ahead to stimulate a strong Connecticut economy.” He continued: “In an ever-changing world, we must commit to agriscience and trade careers for our state. Housatonic Valley and ag-ed programs across the state produce well educated, hardworking, responsible individuals that care about the environment and the future of agriculture.”

“I urge you to reconsider the proposed budget cuts to agriscience programs and to prioritize the needs of our local communities,” said Crane in closing.

Public hearings on HB05048 continued through Monday, Feb. 26. If the bill passes, the modified budget will go into effect July 1, 2025. Concerned residents can file additional testimony online at p2a.co/X2WLdpa

