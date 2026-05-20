HVRHS student Alex Wilbur earns Warren Prindle art scholarship

FALLS VILLAGE – The artistic talents of Housatonic Valley Regional High School students were on full display Thursday, May 14, at the annual Blue and Gold Student Art Show at the Kearcher-Monsell Gallery in the school library.

The gallery featured student work across a variety of mediums, including painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, ceramics and digital design. Visitors were able to get close-up looks at the works, and comments of praise could be heard throughout the gallery.

During the ceremony, art teacher Patricia Vanicky said this year’s theme is “One School, Many Voices,” which celebrates the creativity and talent of the students. The name, she said, reflects the idea that every art course at Housatonic is represented.

“Art is not just about technique,” she said, “it’s also about feelings, identity and connections. It allows for exploring emotions and expressing sometimes what words cannot. Artists can use their voices for something larger; to see the struggles and beauty of others.”

Vanicky said this year the art teachers collaborated with Caitlin Messina, who teaches global history, to bring together the two disciplines. “Art is not in isolation. It connects to others and then something wonderful happens,” she said.

She and art department chair Lily Rand Barnett then presented the Warren Prindle Visual Arts Scholarship, the second largest scholarship given at the school, to Alex Wilbur. The award is underwritten by The Foundation for Contemporary Arts and Low Road Foundation.

Barnett explained that Prindle was her predecessor who laid the foundation for the current art program.

Wilbur is this year’s head intern of the gallery, responsible for overseeing the other interns and administrative duties. They help with reaching out to guest artists and setting up shows.

“We have a collective vision and we are trusted to make decisions,” Wilbur said. “We choose works to be as inclusive and diverse as they can be, so we have uniqueness.”

Wilbur will be attending Bennington College to study studio and performing arts this fall.

The following artists received awards:

Jordan Almeida, Excellence in Art—Best in Show for “Self Portrait with a Twist”

Zaira Celso Cristobal, first runner up for “Back Home”

Alex Wilbur, second runner up for “The Only Good Indian is a Dead Indian

Marisol Vaughn-Bird, best sculpture

Sara Raber, best ceramics (functional-plate collection)

Gabe Rooney, best ceramics (sculptural-brain pitcher)

Zaira Celso Cristobal, best photography for “Upper Left Outdoor Compound”

Peter Austin, best drawing for “Hand Study”

Lydia Fleming, best painting

Ashton Hurley, Autumn McCone and Sophia Funk, best mixed media for “Dress”

Abram Kirshner, best portrait for “Red/Boy with Color Shapes”

Ayden Wheeler, best still life for “Untitled Cyanotype”

Global Humanities 9H class, for historical Windows to the World for “Carving Through Time”

Judges were Scott Bricher and Mary Terlizzi of Kent.

An annual tradition, the Sharon Woman’s Club created and raffled a quilt to raise scholarship funds for a student pursuing art studies. The winner of the raffle was Alex Lotocki of Sharon.

The art department is looking for underwriting to sponsor awards and gallery related expenses. Those interested are asked to contact lrand@region1schools.org.