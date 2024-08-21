Integrating art with science at Cary Institute

Latest News
Arriving at Panacea feels like arriving at a friend’s house. A charming blue exterior, with a large patio and string lights, surrounds a welcoming and warm interior. Since the restaurant opened a little over two weeks ago, I have made not one, but three trips, and every time has been just as enjoyable as the first.
Upon entering, one is greeted by a host’s stand in a small front dining room, as well as a handful of tables and a little bar tucked into the corner. Moving back through a small hallway, hosting two gender non-specific bathrooms, there is another dining room, larger but still just as cozy. The entire place is made up of dark, caramel colored wood, with beams stretched across a white ceiling, a fireplace tucked in the back dining room and eclectic artwork smattered around. From the back dining room diners enjoy a glimpse into the kitchen, clean and busy, and an enclave where one can see the finishing touches being put on dishes before being whisked away. All of these parts, clearly lovingly curated by Jake Somers and his fiancee/co-chef Khendum Namgyal (who is responsible for the absolutely unmatched pasta), come together into a very pleasant whole.
I was pleased to see a wonderful cocktail list, the absolute champion of which is the Chef’s Slightly Dirty Martini (which I ordered extra dirty, my personal preference). Expertly made, served in a chilled glass, it was well worth the $18 price tag. I had no fewer than two on every visit, and will be going back for a solo martini/oyster date. The wine selection, though respectable, remained untouched on my end due to an unfortunate sulfite allergy. Panacea also has a mocktail list, which I believe should be the norm, including a very interesting take on a Shirley Temple. Their beer list is regrettably small, considering the availability of craft beers in this area, but I think that can be forgiven.
That being said, the food is the absolute standout. Panacea prides itself on locally sourced produce — right now Paley’s, Maitra, Hepworth and 5 Acre farms, but soon to include others — and they use it in masterful ways. Their heirloom tomato appetizer with housemade whipped ricotta is outstanding — the ricotta alone had us discreetly licking the plate, not even to mention the glory that is the tomatoes. Other appetizers include Rockaway raw oysters with a breathtaking raspberry mignonette — the waitress had barely set them down before they had been finished off — and the Fire Fritto! a shrimp and calamari dish with local veggies that was so delicious our entire party of six was ordering their own. One of whom, bizarrely, is on an entirely protein diet, and was quite pleased to find that the appetizer was more than generous with the shrimp and calamari.
The appetizers give way into a limited but far reaching entree list, the star of which is the house made pasta. The Malfadine was perfect. Long, curlicue noodles perfectly al dente, a generous portion of shrimp (halved, making them fold perfectly into every bite) and a subtle crunch of fresh basil all enveloped in an incredible tomato sauce. Also on the pasta list is a rigatoni- perfect noodles, melt in your mouth pork shoulder, and sauce I would happily eat all on its own. I did find myself wishing for maybe one piece of crusty bread, but only because it seemed too tragic to leave any of the sauce on both dishes behind. On my last visit, I managed to tear myself away from the pasta and ordered the Catch of the Day, which was a Bronzino. Crispy, delicate skin, flavorful and juicy meat, beautifully served with tender beans and a sauce which rendered me speechless.
Dessert is necessary in every form, and Panacea does not flounder at the finish line. Every dessert went above and beyond, but the chocolate mousse is a must have, even for those lacking a sweet tooth. It is the definition of decadence, and I found it best paired with their espresso martini, which is also a thing of beauty. Made with fresh espresso, it has a wonderful bite with an edge of liquor and a hint of sweetness to ease the palate.
All in all, Panacea is a star. The entire experience is perfectly curated, the staff are knowledgeable and warm, and the owners are welcoming and friendly. They’ve recognized us on every return visit, and seem to make a point to personally greet every table. Their skill in crafting these dishes is both a breath of fresh air for Amenia and something we should all be thankful to experience. I cannot wait until my next visit, and I especially cannot wait to see what they do in the coming seasons.
Unwinding with wine at Spring Hill
Wine finds its perfect pairing in art at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston, Conn., where site-specific sculptural installations function as the visual feast to complement a focused lineup of thoughtfully crafted wines.
Guided by an ethos for quality over quantity, four wines—a light, bright estate-grown cabernet franc, sippable unoaked chardonnay, lean and refreshing Cayuga white, and a sweet rose of pinot noir—make up Spring Hill’s current wine list.
“We don’t want to be big, we want to be good,” said winemaker and farm manager Andrew Johnson as he swirled a glass of 2017 cab franc, currently being poured for tastings. Echoing with a teasing laugh the late-70s Masson vow to “sell no wine before its time,” Johnson explained that the winery’s best product—a deep, velvety Marquette—is still awaiting ‘its time’ since being vinted in 2021 and spending 14 months maturing in Hungarian oak barrels.
A similar impetus has driven—and continues to drive—the careful curatorial decisions that built a compelling outdoor art exhibit of the wooded glade that serves as Spring Hill’s gathering space.
Before founders Stephanie and Tim Ingrassia planted their first grapevines or artworks, the site that would become Spring Hill Vineyards was a hay farm that dated back to the 18th century; reinterpreted vestiges and suggestions of this history represent the core aesthetic being cultivated.
View of Spring Hill through a window in the Bee Brook Grotto, housed inside a 1940’s grain silo.Sava Marinkovic
“Everything here has had a past life,” according to Stephanie Ingrassia—the modernized barn was built from 150 year old beams and siding, the restrooms from a train car. Over the main space towers a refitted 1940s silo, original to the site, whose cracked doors invite visitors to make the thirty foot climb to its crown grotto—a scintillating surprise of sinuous forms and gleaming materials that is meant to feel, according to artist Randy Polumbo, “like a shared memory from the future.”
And the facilitation of sharing—of memories, moments, and the space provided—is what Wine Tasting Program Manager Emma Terhaar describes as Spring Hill’s true mission.
“It’s a community space to be shared,” said Terhaar, summarizing the Ingrassias’ vision for a place where residents of rural Connecticut could gather and mingle with their community. “It’s a destination worth coming to, for whatever reason,” Terhaar averred, whether for a glass of wine, a gander of art, or just to relax with friends and family.
Spring Hill Vineyards is the annual host of Spring Hill Arts Gathering (SHAG) and maintains SHAG’s permanent collection. Upcoming events include dancing and drinks for Salsa Night on Sunday, Aug. 25; a croquet tournament guided by United States Croquet Association’s Preston Stuart on Sunday, Sept. 8; and a celebration of Sept. 22’s autumnal equinox featuring food, yoga, meditation, live music, and—a given for all things coming into balance—plenty of wine.
"Paddock Views: Lime Rock 1989-2023,” the photography of Marc Andrew Elliott, is set to open on Aug. 24 at Yo Studio in North Canaan, Conn. This exhibit, a world premiere, showcases Elliott’s unique perspective on vintage car racing at the iconic Lime Rock Park where he has spent decades capturing the spirit and essence of both the vehicles and the people who cherish them.
Marc Elliott is a seasoned photographer with a career spanning over 45 years. “Marc is very accomplished in other areas of photography, and similarly passionate and obsessive about his subjects, but we thought it would be a great idea to do a show of car photography with the track just in our back yard,” said Francois Dischinger, co-owner and founder of Yo Studio. Elliott’s photographs offer a window into the paddocks of Lime Rock, a place where history, speed, and a deep love for automotive heritage converge. From his early, more spontaneous explorations of the track to his later, more focused studies, Elliott’s images reveal the evolving nature of both the cars and the culture surrounding them.
These photographs “are about light,” said Elliott, a testament to the artist’s meticulous craft as a traditional analog photographer. Working primarily with Rolleiflex cameras and employing darkroom techniques honed over decades, Elliott captures the raw, tactile reality of the racing world. He spoke passionately about his commitment to film photography. “There’s an immediacy to a black and white gelatin silver print that just doesn’t exist in the digital realm,” Elliott explained. “It’s a mature technology. It’s been around for 150 years.”
The exhibit is as much a study of the racing world as it is a testament to Elliott’s deep connection with Lime Rock and its community. Over the years, he has formed relationships with legendary figures like Sam Posey, whose racing suit and helmet will be on display. These connections have enriched his work, adding layers of history and personal narrative to the images.
Francois Dischinger and Beth Fazio, the founders of Yo Studio, recognized the distinctiveness of Elliott’s car photography, which stood out to them for its departure from the usual clichés of the genre. Dischinger discovered Elliott’s work through Instagram and noted, “Marc’s work was so distinctive in a way that car photography really isn’t ever.” They included his work in their first show in May, a group exhibition that showcased the work of 27 artists. This will be just the second show in the space, a studio that the couple hopes will foster community, collaboration and thematic exploration. “We want it to be a place where people can pop in and just sit and maybe take a book off the shelf,” said Beth Fazio.
The inviting new space is the perfect venue for this exhibit which will be on view until September 21 and opens the weekend before the Lime Rock Historic Festival which will be celebrating its 42nd year Labor Day weekend. There will be a 17-mile Vintage Race Car and Sports Car Parade on Thursday. Friday, Saturday, and Monday offer non-stop on-track competition across diverse historic racing classes and on Sunday, nearly 1,000 enthusiast cars and motorcycles are showcased at the Lime Rock Concours and Gathering of the Marques. Spectators might just catch a glimpse of Elliott who will certainly be in attendance.
Of his longstanding and ongoing obsession with the subject, Elliott shared, “I love the cars and of course as time has gone by, it’s moved beyond cars. I’ve gotten to know the people who are there year after year after year after year. And it’s just a beautiful track physically.”
“Lime Rock is such a presence here,” said Dischinger whose own work also focuses on analog film photography. “We have a romantic notion of it, so I’m really excited that we’re part of what we consider the traditional component of it.”
“Paddock Views” promises to be more than just a photography exhibit; it is an invitation to immerse oneself in the sights, sounds, and stories of Lime Rock, a place where, as Elliott put it, “the experience is immersive and priceless.”