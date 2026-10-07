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Jam leaves Sharon, prepares for Salisbury opening

Jam leaves Sharon, prepares for Salisbury opening

Jam Food Shop’s future home at 19 Main St. in Salisbury. The shop ended service in Sharon on Oct. 3, but an opening date for the new location has yet to be set.

Patrick Stachniak

SALISBURY — Jam Food Shop has officially closed its Sharon location, with its much-anticipated standalone store still under renovation in Salisbury.

Jam Food Shop, previously operating out of the Sharon Farm Market, is in the middle of renovating its new location at 19 Main St. Construction crews are renovating the former Neo Restaurant and Bar space as locals await the deli’s opening.

Jam Food Shop officially ended service in the Sharon Farm Market on Oct. 3, in which customers could purchase their pre-made food or a selection of soups and sandwiches.

Sharon locals are disappointed they no longer have access to Jam in their town. One local said he visited the Market in hopes of putting in an order and was disappointed to find the counter empty.

A recent article in the Lakeville Journal reported on difficulties within Sharon Farm Market as shoppers complained about empty shelves and dwindling stock, leading to rumors the store might be closing.

However, owners Chris and Kim Choe stated they have renewed their efforts to upgrade the store and fully stock their shelves.

“We’re gonna fix everything,” Chris Choe said, noting that the store has restocked its shelves.

In an Oct. 5 visit to the Market, the Lakeville Journal observed employees unloading boxes and filling the shelves. However, the counter that once housed Jam remains empty.

Choe said the store is in the process of recruitingMichael Marineau, a chef, to operate the counter following Jam’s departure.

According to Marineau’s biography, he has 36 years of culinary experience, trained at the Culinary Institute of America and specializes in Italian cuisine. Choe said a soft opening is expected this week, with a grand opening planned for November.

Meanwhile, the store’s fishmonger recently retired, but Kim Choe said the store has taken over fish sales and already has a selection available at the counter.

Jam’s manager Collin Kennedy stated he is still unsure when the Salisbury location will officially open.

As of Oct. 2, Neo Restaurant’s sign could still be seen on the glass window and the front door was shuttered as workers repainted the exterior and continued their work inside the store.

Kennedy previously hoped to be open sometime in October. Despite the unknown timeline, Kennedy is still in good spirits and announced Jam will even hold a “Guess the Opening Day” raffle at Salisbury’s Fall Festival this week. Festival goers can find Jam’s table to submit their guess and the winner will receive a gift card to the store.

Though Jam’s Sharon customers are disappointed, Salisbury residents and other small business owners in the area are looking forward to Jam’s opening.

Jim Kennedy (no relation), owner of Salisbury Wines, enjoys the food and is happy a “complementary business” is coming to the empty storefront near his business.

“I shop there every time I’m in Sharon,” Kennedy said. “[There’s] another little sandwich place at White Hart, but this would be its own unique, freestanding store.”

Sarah March, owner of the newly opened Marchesthetics a few doors down, is excited about her new neighbor. “Everyone who’s been coming in has been like, ‘Oh, my God, are you excited for this?’’’

Patrick Stachniak
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