Joan Baez coming to The Triplex

Now well into its 101st year of serving the community, the nonprofit Kent Art Association (KAA) opened its 32nd annual student art show Saturday, Feb. 10, attracting student artists, their teachers and the arts community to celebrate the wealth of young talent being nurtured in area public and private schools.
Participating in this year’s show were students from seven area schools, including Millbrook (New York) High School, Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS), Forman School, Marvelwood School, The Frederick Gunn School, The Hotchkiss School and The Kent School.
“We’re here to encourage, support and mentor regional talent,” said Debbie Shiflett-Fitton, KAA manager, speaking of the organization’s ongoing mission since it was founded in 1923.
The current show has been co-chaired by Carl Chaiet and Mike Spross. Key to the story of the student art show was the deep commitment of the late Constance Horton, who served as KAA president and is to be credited with beginning the student art show tradition. Spross recalled that he began by coming to the art show, then participating as a teacher, and is now hosting the show.
“There’s no getting around it,” said Chaiet. “Each year the artwork gets better.”
“People have no idea what to expect. It’s contemporary, using new technologies,” Chaiet said. Speaking of the young artists, he added, “They are up on everything.”
Seeing the show as a great experience, Michelle Cring, who teaches art at Millbrook High School, attended the exhibit with her husband and son, Maxwell, 1. She praised the value of gathering students’ works from area schools, noticing the variety of themes and materials. Maxwell seemed to prefer the more colorful entries.
One participating student, Ellie Wolgemuth, a junior at HVRHS, used conte, first introduced to the art world in France as a drawing medium in 1795. It is a powdered medium, harder than pastels or charcoal, that is mixed with a clay base, said to mix better in contact with paper.
Art teacher Warren Prindle was circled by his HVRHS students, using the exhibit as a teaching moment while appreciating and celebrating their achievements.
“We have motivated and talented students,” Prindle said, adding that the quality of the HVRHS art program is greatly enhanced by his colleague, Patricia Vanicky, who specializes in teaching photography and sculpture.
One work from each participating school was selected by the judges for top honor and awarded a certificate. For HVRHS, the honor went to Finian Malone; for The Kent School, Phoena Dadson; for Millbrook High School, Sarah Marchant; for The Hotchkiss School, Quisha Lee; for The Frederick Gunn School, Jake Pellicane and Tobin Connell; for Marvelwood School, Sebastian Killin; and for Forman School, Llewelyn Davis.
The exhibit will continue through Friday, Feb. 23. For more information, go to www.kentart.org.
Valentine’s Day thoughts on how to find love, happiness and a really good dessert
Just a few days ago it was raining so hard the bounce could fill your shoes.
Snow this week, though, with plenty of dark days still ahead giving good reasons for staying close to home.
Winter does have its pleasures, I think, although the foods of the season can pale a bit as it goes on. And on. Palates can tire. Mine has, anyway, although I like cold weather roasts and stews. But after a while there is a certain long-cooked sameness about it all, and the variety and abundance of summer’s fresh local produce can seem very far away.
Valentine’s Day offers one bright spot in the dreariness of mid-winter. Remember how exciting exchanging valentines was in elementary school? We all had our little crushes. And still, now, the day offers a chance to think for a moment about the loves in your life — friends, family, your dog if you have one. So do that — think the good thoughts about the past and the present, and make a plan to shake up an otherwise rote menu. One suggestion follows for how you might brighten a meal and the day, or any other day.
Winter Fruit Stew, Spiced and Spiked
Serves 8
Start this one day ahead. Easy to finish and keeps well.
2/3 cup bourbon or brandy
3/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon allspice
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 cup dried mission figlets, sliced in half and hard stems cut off
3/4 to 1 cup dried apricots, coarsely chopped
1 cup jumbo raisins, or regular raisins, yellow or black
3 ripe Bartlett or Anjou pears, peeled and medium chopped
2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger
Vanilla ice cream
1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts or pecans
I have a friend who has a stall on the boardwalk in Atlantic City — beat that, by the way — whose more serious business is supplying nuts to casinos. He recommended a place called nuts.com to me and I have ordered regularly from them ever since. Nuts, dried fruits, etc.; organic options, very high-quality products and good service. You might try them, although, of course, all the ingredients can easily be bought locally, weather allowing. Guido’s has them, among many others.
Cook the bourbon, spices and sugar in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in the figlets, apricots and raisins. Pour the mixture into a gallon-size zip-top freezer bag. Seal the bag, removing as much air as possible, and chill for 24 hours. The next day, put the mix into a large, heavy pot along with the pears and ginger. Heat this to a simmer. You can serve at this point, or refrigerate and later dip out servings into a microwavable dish with a cover. For four servings, cooking about 3 and a half minutes will be enough. You’re looking for nicely warm, not hot. Sprinkle with the walnuts or pecans, and serve with vanilla ice cream.
So that’s the really good dessert. The advice? Love and happiness, I have learned, are a moving target. Sometimes you just have to take a shot. Go on.
Clarification: the end of my previously published column, Really Good Chicken and Rice, was altered from what I originally wrote. It should have read:
“Anyway, I was thinking about the grocery bagging. What you want to do is put the heavy stuff into small bags, and put those onto the floor of the back seat. Then take your big bag, which you’ve filled with good bread, soft cheeses, berries, tomatoes, potato chips — all the fragile things that make life worth living — and sit that on top. You can’t ignore what’s weighty, and these things are going to be there if you’re leading an examined life. Keep them under control and in proportion. But you’ve got to protect the things that bring you joy. Keep them uppermost. Don’t forget.”
Several sentences were deleted from this paragraph, so that it appeared to offer only very basic instructions about how to load groceries into your car. I’m assuming most people already knew how to do this.
Pam Osborne lives in Salisbury.
The semifinalists for the James Beard Awards were announced Jan. 24.
In the Best Chefs in New York State category, four upstate chefs were recognized: Clare de Boer of Stissing House in Pine Plains, Doris Choi of Good Night in Woodstock, Shaina Loew-Banayan of Café Mutton in Hudson and Chris Mauricio of Harana Market in Accord. The final nominees will be announced in April, followed by an awards ceremony with the winners in June, complete with a red carpet, lifetime achievement awards, and lots of chefs wearing aprons.
Also, like the Oscars, the selection process and the judges who decide the winners are not revealed. FAQs on the foundation’s website state, “The Voting Body, including judges chosen for their expertise per program, then reviews and votes on the eligible entries to determine the nominees and winners, as applicable to each program.”
The yearly James Beard Foundation Awards include wide recognition in many categories including best chef, best restaurant, best new restaurant, outstanding bar, outstanding wine programs, pastry chefs, hospitality, and bakery. Last year, Stissing House was a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant along with 29 other eateries across the country, and that’s just one category. The Best New Restaurant winner last year was Kann, in the Pacific Northwest, serving Haitian-inspired cuisine.
The New York Times publishes its own list of 50 Best Restaurants and included Stissing House among only five restaurants in New York, including New York City, in its 2023 list.