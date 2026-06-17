Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
community

Juneteenth graduation celebrates Berkshire’s next generation of leaders

Juneteenth graduation celebrates Berkshire’s next generation of leaders

Cohort 2026 members Abigail Horace, Adam Liccardi, Adrian Lynch, Cameo Brown, Chauncey Dozier, Claudette Grant, Erline Saintilet, Harmony Edwards, Kamayue Gomes, Mackenzie Colvin, Otis West, Shadre Domingo, TJ West and Tyeesha Keele-Kedroe and Blackshires’ leadership team John Lewis, Patrick Danahey, Dubois Thomas and Julie Haagenson gather at the Blackshires City Hall Fishbowl alongside Mayor Peter Marchetti and city officials Michael Obasohan, Brandon Gill, Katherine VanBramer, Heather Brazeau, Justine Dodds and Jesse Tobin McCauley.

Provided

When designer Abigail Horace joined the Blackshires Leadership Accelerator, she was looking for support as the founder of the Black Berkshires Social Club, which creates culturally grounded social spaces for Black and BIPOC residents in the region. What she found was something deeper: a community of peers invested in one another’s success.

“Finding Blackshires has been transformative,” Horace said. “Being a BIPOC founder in this region can feel isolating, and this community has changed that. They see my work, champion my business and have opened doors I couldn’t have opened alone.”

Horace is one of 13 fellows graduating from the Blackshires Leadership Accelerator on Juneteenth, June 19, at Ventfort Hall in Lenox. The free public ceremony marks the completion of a months-long civic and entrepreneurial leadership program created by the Blackshires Community Empowerment Foundation and R3SET Enterprises.

Founded in response to conversations among Berkshire County’s Black leaders about economic opportunity, representation and community development, Blackshires has grown into a BIPOC-led network focused on leadership development, economic empowerment and cultural equity. The organization’s flagship Leadership Accelerator combines civic engagement, entrepreneurship, storytelling, networking and project development to help participants turn ideas into action. Since its launch, the program has graduated more than 40 fellows and distributed more than $100,000 in grants and stipends.

The 2026 cohort includes entrepreneurs, educators, artists and community advocates whose projects address needs across the Berkshires.

Among them are Adrian Lynch of Stubborn Ibex Studios, Claudette Grant’s Reckless Optimism Women’s Circle, Erline Saintilet’s Caribbean-inspired food venture Carib In-Fusion, the Westside Crosswalk Remix Project led by Otis and Tajare West in Pittsfield, and Tyeesha Keele Kedroe’s Seen & Celebrated initiative, which promotes meaningful representation of Black and Brown children in early childhood classrooms.

For Horace, one of the program’s most important lessons has been recognizing the impact of her own work.

“Creating a network of BIPOC leaders and entrepreneurs has revealed something I didn’t fully see before: the real reach of my work and what it means in this community,” she said. “My peers look up to me, believe in me and show up for every milestone. That recognition has shifted how I understand my own impact and leadership.”

The Accelerator culminates with each fellow creating an Impact Charter, a blueprint for how their project will contribute to the community. Participants also take part in leadership retreats, workshops, civic forums and site visits throughout Berkshire County. The program was recognized by 1Berkshire with its 2023 Breaking the Mold Trendsetter Award.

John Lewis, president of the Blackshires Accelerator and CEO of R3SET Enterprises, said the program is designed to remove barriers and strengthen connections among emerging leaders.

“By removing barriers to success and encouraging a cooperative framework, the next generation of community leaders will be more connected and skilled in the ongoing development and revitalization of our community and its families,” Lewis said.

Horace said the experience has reinforced a simple but powerful lesson.

“Being a leader and entrepreneur can be isolating, but this group has shown me that I am not alone.”

The graduation ceremony will take place at Ventfort Hall, whose history includes its mid-20th-century role as Festival House, a guesthouse and cultural center that welcomed Black and Jewish visitors at a time when many area resorts maintained discriminatory restrictions. On Juneteenth, the mansion will provide a fitting backdrop for a celebration focused on leadership, community and the future of the Berkshires.

The Blackshires Leadership Accelerator Cohort 4 Graduation will be held Thursday, June 19, at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum in Lenox. Admission is free and open to the public.

community

Latest News

Francis Lynehan

Francis Lynehan

DOVER PLAINS — Francis “Butch” Lynehan, 75, a twenty-year resident of Dover Plains, New York, formerly of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Vassar Bros. Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Born Aug. 29, 1950, in Sharon, he was the son of the late William W. and Nellie (Kluun) Lynehan.

Keep ReadingShow less

Richard McGriff

Richard McGriff

TACONIC — Richard McGriff died unexpectedly on May 16, 2026. This is a collection of loving reminiscences.

With a smile like that and a laugh like that and a soul like that, how could you not love him? Macey Levin and Gloria Miller

Keep ReadingShow less

Forged by curiosity: Art, craftsmanship and big fun with Izzy Fitch

Forged by curiosity: Art, craftsmanship and big fun with Izzy Fitch

Izzy Fitch at Battle Hill Forge in Wassaic.

Madi Long
I’m not really inventing anything new. I just tweak it a little bit.— Izzy Fitch

A steel praying mantis stands among garden accents at Battle Hill Forge in Wassaic, its folded forelegs ready for prayer and mischief in equal measure.

“She’s very nice,” said blacksmith, sculptor and Battle Hill Forge owner Izzy Fitch, patting the giant insect affectionately. Then he added, “Just don’t go out to dinner with her.”

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Unexpected subjects, familiar beauty in new Kent exhibits

Unexpected subjects, familiar beauty in new Kent exhibits
Millerton-based artist Alexis England with her flamingo and mandrill portraits at Peggy Mercury in Kent.
D.H. Callahan

Kent Barns was alive with art on Saturday, June 13, as three new shows opened at Peggy Mercury and Kenise Barnes Fine Art, featuring a variety of fascinating paintings and drawings from four local artists.

Peggy Mercury, which in just two years has earned a reputation for curating remarkable collections of fine beauty products and accessories, continues to find exciting art to complement its offerings. The new show, “Portraits,” features four pairs of paintings by Millerton-based artist Alexis England. The “portraits” she paints, however, feature some pretty unexpected sitters.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Stonewood Farm launches chefs in residence program

Stonewood Farm launches chefs in residence program
Jocelyn Ueng is the first Chef in Residence at Stonewood Farm.
Provided

Stonewood Farm in Millbrook is expanding its educational and community food programs this summer with the launch of a new Chefs in Residence program, an eight-week immersion that brings culinary professionals to the nonprofit farm to live, cook, teach and work alongside farmers.

The program is led by Kristen Essig, Stonewood’s director of culinary outreach and development, an award-winning chef whose background includes work with Emeril Lagasse and multiple James Beard Award nominations.

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants

A rare look inside Connecticut’s Colonial-era homes

A rare look inside Connecticut’s Colonial-era homes

The Hollister House, aka Whitbeck Estate, is believed to have been built circa 1780.

Provided

For anyone who has ever stopped to admire an old house and wonder what it looks like inside, HisTOURy’s Colonial Home Tour on June 20 offers a rare opportunity.

The four-hour guided tour will take participants inside four private colonial-era homes in Salisbury and Falls Village while highlighting another 20 historic properties along the route. Presented as part of HisTOURy’s series marking America’s 250th anniversary, the tour explores the architecture and history of northwestern Connecticut’s colonial settlement period.

Keep ReadingShow less
architecture
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.