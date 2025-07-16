government

Kent OKs fire safety measures

Kent OKs fire safety measures

Kent Fire Marshal Tim Limbos at Friday’s town meeting at which three fire safety ordinances were repealed and replaced.

Ruth Epstein

KENT — In a town meeting lasting 15 minutes on Friday, voters approved three items relating to fire safety ordinances. The vote was to have taken place on June 27 along with one pertaining to the ban of wake boats on Lake Waramaug, but attendance was so high, the meeting had to be postponed due to the lack of space at Town Hall.

The first issue pertained to repealing and replacing an ordinance on open burning. Tim Limbos, who recently took over the fire marshal’s position, when asked about the change, said when he reviewed the ordinance, there was only one and it didn’t contain the material from the state. “I wanted to put all the state requirements into the ordinance,” he said.

Matt Starr wondered why there was a special town meeting being held when the items could have been on the agenda of the referendum planned for July 31 on the wake boat ban. He said putting the questions on a referendum would be fair, because there were so few people at the meeting and it affects so many.

First Selectman Marti Lindenmayer replied that the town attorney advised that the boat referendum, which is also being held in Warren and Washington the same day, all have the same wording. He said it was thought best not to wait another two weeks for the vote. Selectman Lynn Worthington added, the selectmen thought the fire marshal should be present to answer questions.

The next vote was about repealing and replacing the ordinance dealing with fire alarm systems. Joseph Bergin, facilities manager at Kent School, wondered how this would affect the private school when there are false alarms. Limbos said a letter is sent the first time it happens. A fine is imposed the second time, but a note from the fire alarm company could return the fine.

“Where is the discretion?” asked Starr. “Who gets the letter and who is fined? This is ridiculous to try to add teeth to an ordinance that’s never enforced.” Limbos said the fire alarm companies need to get their information to him.

There was no discussion on the third vote, which dealt with repealing and replacing the ordinance dealing with fire prevention.

There was overwhelming support for the ordinance changes from the dozen or so in attendance, with one or two voting no on some of them.

government

Latest News

The Lakeville Journal

The Lakeville Journal


 

  

Keep ReadingShow less

Summer Nights of Canaan

Summer Nights of Canaan

Wednesday, July 16

Cobbler n’ Cream
5 to 7 p.m.
Freund’s Farm Market & Bakery | 324 Norfolk Rd.

Canaan Carnival
6 to 10 p.m.
Bunny McGuire Park

Keep ReadingShow less
community

When the guide gets it wrong

When the guide gets it wrong

Rosa setigera is a native climbing rose whose simple flowers allow bees to easily collect pollen.

Dee Salomon

After moving to West Cornwall in 2012, we were given a thoughtful housewarming gift: the 1997 edition of “Dirr’s Hardy Trees and Shrubs.” We were told the encyclopedic volume was the definitive gardener’s reference guide — a fact I already knew, having purchased one several months earlier at the recommendation of a gardener I admire.

At the time, we were in the thick of winter invasive removal, and I enjoyed reading and dreaming about the trees and shrubs I could plant to fill in the bare spots where the bittersweet, barberry, multiflora rose and other invasive plants had been.Years later, I purchased the 2011 edition, updated and inclusive of plants for warm climates.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

Foxtrot Farm & Flowers’ historic barn space during UAW’s 2024 exhibition entitled “Unruly Edges.”

Brian Gersten

Art lovers, mark your calendars. The sixth edition of Upstate Art Weekend (UAW) returns July 17 to 21, with an exciting lineup of exhibitions and events celebrating the cultural vibrancy of the region. Spanning eight counties and over 130 venues, UAW invites residents and visitors alike to explore the Hudson Valley’s thriving creative communities.

Here’s a preview of four must-see exhibitions in the area:

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit