Kent residents pack town hall to air traffic camera proposal

Lower speed limits have been in place since April 2024 in the center of Kent.

KENT — Residents packed a Town Hall meeting room last Friday, Nov. 22, to hear more about a proposed and controversial town ordinance that calls for the installation of two traffic cameras in the village center with the aim of decreasing speeding in town.

The two-hour public hearing, held on Nov. 22, offered more information on traffic monitoring studies done earlier this year that showed a high number of instances where drivers have exceeded the posted speed limit near the town center along Route 7.

On Monday, Nov. 25, the selectmen, who had planned to take the issue to a town meeting vote on Dec. 6, postponed the meeting until Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. Residents will be asked to vote on the proposal by paper ballot. If approved the cameras could be installed by springtime.

“People said they thought it was too quick,” said First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer after changing the date. “Changing the time to 6 p.m., people who come up from the city didn’t think they could make it in time. It also conflicts with the Messiah Sing-in and we wanted to be respectful of that. A lot of people are impassioned about making their voices heard.”

The approximately 50 people who crammed into the meeting room, and two dozen more on Zoom, had plenty to say about the ordinance. Some claim cameras are simply not needed, while others say such a move is long overdue, especially in the downtown area that is crowded on weekends and home to most businesses.

“I’m concerned about the atmosphere cameras create,” said Lianna Gantt. “Are we turning our town into a speed trap? It’s embarrassing really. It makes me question why we’re doing this at all.”

Andy Ocif, a retired state trooper, said he’s not a big fan of cameras and said it may be time the town considers hiring a second resident trooper. Others in the audience suggested speed bumps could help with enforcement.

Resident Diane Kite cautioned that the town should be careful that the town doesn’t get the reputation that “Big Brother” is watching.

Lindenmayer said cameras would help increase safety, not only for drivers but for pedestrians. He said Kent School officials previously contacted his office in support of the ordinance.

“We are blessed that no one has been injured or hurt so far. I want to keep it that way,” Lindenmayer said.

Resident State Trooper Vicky Donohoe said she can sit on Route 7 any day and observe cars going over 50 miles per hour. She said one-third of the ticketed violators live in Kent. Because of speeding on the state routes, Donohoe said there is little time to monitor traffic in other town locations.

Earlier this year, the speed limit through the village center was dropped to 25 mph on both Routes 7 and Route 341. As cars head south on Route 7 past Kent Greenhouse & Gardens, the speed limit was also decreased from 45 mph to 35 mph. As drivers come into town their speed is digitally displayed and posted signs remind them they are entering a 25 mph zone.

“Those signs make me slow down. It does work,” said resident Lee Ogden.

A number of residents, including Rufus de Rham, said it would be helpful first to see if cameras in other states make a difference. Data is limited in Connecticut as legislation giving municipalities the opportunity to install cameras was only passed a few years ago.

Residents in the town of Washington recently approved the installation of cameras.

“I’ve heard people say, ‘What are you doing in Kent?’” said de Rham. “I’d like to see updated data to see if people do get accustomed to lower speed limits.”

But resident Chris Garrity, who lives on North Main Street, said addressing the issue of speeding in Kent is long overdue and the number of speeders is increasing.

Traffic studies conducted by the town earlier this year in several locations on Route 7 near the village center, recorded more than 30,000 instances of drivers exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 10 mph.

Brandon Knox of Dacra Tech, whose company handles the processing of citations, addressed residents via Zoom. “There’s a lot of speeding going on in your town. There’s a mass amount of people going way faster than they should.”

The cameras detect and collect evidence of an alleged traffic violation by recording images that capture the time, date, plate and location of a motor vehicle that exceeds the speed limit by 10 miles per hour.

The alleged citation would have to be reviewed first by law enforcement personnel, perhaps Trooper Donohoe. A citation is then generated and sent to the vehicle owner. A fine of $50 plus a $15 processing fee would be imposed, with a small portion going to the company selected to generate and send out the infraction. A second offense would result in a $75 fine. There is also an appeal process for citizens.

Lindenmayer made clear that citations do not affect insurance rates or points on one’s license since no information is shared with other agencies.

Some in the audience questioned whether this was a way for the town to generate revenue, but Lindenmayer explained that any funds must be used for safety measures. He gave the examples of repainting crosswalks and paying state troopers for overtime.

And there are initial startup costs, he said. The purchase of two solar-generated cameras will cost $46,000.

Because so much data was presented during the hearing and for most, it was the first time seeing it, resident Lynn Harrington said the Dec. 6 meeting should be pushed back.

“There’s a lot of information to absorb and more information that is needed,” Harrington said. “This is critical for people to make an informed decision.”

Stephen S. Myers

Stephen S. Myers

LAKEVILLE — Stephen S. Myers, 82, of Lakeville, (formerly of New York City, Almond, New York, Kane’ohe, Hawaii, and Fair Oaks, California) passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 30, 2024. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Betsy” (Phelan), his two sons Matthew and Shepherd, two nephews and three nieces.

Stephen was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, on Oct. 29, 1942, the son of the late Elwood Mosman and Donnie Marguerite Myers. Growing up in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Stephen struggled with dyslexia in multiple high schools, ultimately graduating from Avon Old Farms High School in Avon, Connecticut.

Ella L. Clark

Ella L. Clark

WEST CORNWALL — Ella L. Clark, 83, a social worker, writer, and lover of nature and the Post Office, died Nov. 7, 2024 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, after an acute stroke. Her family was with her in her last week.

Ella was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin S. and Charlotte L. Clark, her brother, Benjamin Clark, and her sister Tib Clark. Ella is survived by her daughter, Cristina Mathews of Fort Bragg, California, and her husband Jason and son Milo, her son Alexander Mathews, of Newton, Massachusetts, and his wife Olivia and children Ariana, Damian, and Torey, her daughter Jessica Meyer, of Pacific Palisades, California, and her husband Tim and children Ione and Nikos; and her sister Charlotte de Bresson of Paris.

David Graeme Townsend

David Graeme Townsend

SALISBURY — David Graeme Townsend was born July 23, 1930, in Mineola, New York, to Rachel Townsend (Maxtone-Graham) and Greenough Townsend. David and his older brother Antone grew up in New York City and Long Island. Some of his early life was spent in Scotland in his mother’s family home, Cultoquhey, which is near Perth in the Highlands. Here he enjoyed summers with all his Maxtone-Graham cousins. Many of these cousins would remain close with David for his entire life. One cousin, Charles Smythe, even came to America to live with David and his family during the war where Charles became like a brother to David and Antone. David went to St. George’s in Newport, Rhode Island for a while and then on to Lawrenceville in New Jersey. He finished high school at the Basil Patterson School in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Immediately after high school, David enrolled in the US Marine Corps and served two tours in the Korean War. He was always very proud of his military service. After his service David attended the Sorbonne University in Paris for two years and then the University of Madrid for one year. Even though David never finished his formal education, he always remained an avid student of history and language. In his travels his skill with foreign languages was sometimes a problem because he spoke with such a good accent that it was sometimes falsely assumed that he was fluent.

Richard George Ralph

Richard George Ralph

EAST CANAAN — Richard George Ralph, 84, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2024, at his home in East Canaan, surrounded by his family. Born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Cornwall, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Marie (Kennedy) Ralph Negri and George Yeaton Ralph Jr.

Richard was the proud owner and operator of Richard Ralph and Son Rubbish Removal for many years. Known for his strong work ethic and reliability, he built a trusted business that served the community. After his retirement, his son Richard took over the reins, continuing the family tradition. Richard’s friendly demeanor meant that there weren’t many in the area who didn’t know him, and all were met with warm greetings and hearty waves.

