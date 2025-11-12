Route 44 construction on track for September 2026 completion

NORFOLK — The construction of massive retaining walls on Route 44 in Norfolk, known as Project 97-95, has created challenges for motorists and the Connecticut Department of Transportation team alike.

The work involves stabilizing the slope and replacing the old masonry retaining walls with two new retaining walls.

Reducing the busy east-west highway to one-way alternating traffic, controlled by temporary signal lights, has caused delays to drivers and added time to truck routes.

Project 97-95 began in April2024 and was originally slated to take five years to complete. Amy Hare, DOT’s chief engineer on the project, said changes to the original plan have reduced that time by two years. “We anticipate meeting the September 2026 project completion date.” The current construction budget is $37,546,399.

Hare explained, “Driver behavior is still one of the toughest challenges we face. We’ve collaborated with State Troopers to provide traffic calming presence periodically, we revised signal timing several times to create a safer traveling path and utilized flaggers when on-site activities require additional driver direction.”

Old Colony Road, a side road off Route 44 that became a shortcut for impatient drivers, has been closed to through traffic at the discretion of the Town of Norfolk due to safety concerns. Hare added, “From what I understand from the Town representatives, the observed speeds were unacceptably high, and there were several near misses.”

“Another challenge we are anticipating facing is the classic ‘Icebox’ weather this winter,” continued Hare. “We anticipate winter activities to include forming the front face of both retaining walls, setting rebar, and then pouring the concrete face.”

Hare and her team have worked closely with the Town of Norfolk.

“As a team, we are saddened to see First Selectman Riiska leave his position but are looking forward to working with the incoming First Selectman Henry Tirrell to bring this project to success.”

To report a problem or raise a concern, call 860-594-2560 or email: DOT.CustomerCare@ct.gov