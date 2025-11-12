roads

Route 44 construction on track for September 2026 completion

Traffic on Route 44 in Norfolk remains reduced to one lane as construction continues on the large retaining wall.

Jennifer Almquist

NORFOLK — The construction of massive retaining walls on Route 44 in Norfolk, known as Project 97-95, has created challenges for motorists and the Connecticut Department of Transportation team alike.

The work involves stabilizing the slope and replacing the old masonry retaining walls with two new retaining walls.

Reducing the busy east-west highway to one-way alternating traffic, controlled by temporary signal lights, has caused delays to drivers and added time to truck routes.

Project 97-95 began in April2024 and was originally slated to take five years to complete. Amy Hare, DOT’s chief engineer on the project, said changes to the original plan have reduced that time by two years. “We anticipate meeting the September 2026 project completion date.” The current construction budget is $37,546,399.

Hare explained, “Driver behavior is still one of the toughest challenges we face. We’ve collaborated with State Troopers to provide traffic calming presence periodically, we revised signal timing several times to create a safer traveling path and utilized flaggers when on-site activities require additional driver direction.”

Old Colony Road, a side road off Route 44 that became a shortcut for impatient drivers, has been closed to through traffic at the discretion of the Town of Norfolk due to safety concerns. Hare added, “From what I understand from the Town representatives, the observed speeds were unacceptably high, and there were several near misses.”

“Another challenge we are anticipating facing is the classic ‘Icebox’ weather this winter,” continued Hare. “We anticipate winter activities to include forming the front face of both retaining walls, setting rebar, and then pouring the concrete face.”

Hare and her team have worked closely with the Town of Norfolk.

“As a team, we are saddened to see First Selectman Riiska leave his position but are looking forward to working with the incoming First Selectman Henry Tirrell to bring this project to success.”

To report a problem or raise a concern, call 860-594-2560 or email: DOT.CustomerCare@ct.gov

Salisbury honors veterans in snowy ceremony

Chris Ohmen (left) held the flag while Chris Williams welcomed Salisbury residents to a Veterans Day ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — About 30 people turned out for the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at Salisbury Town Hall on a cold and snowy Tuesday morning, Nov. 11.

Chris Ohmen handled the colors and Chris Williams ran the ceremony.

North Canaan gives gratitude to veterans

Eden Rost, left, shakes hands with Sergeant Nicholas Gandolfo, veteran of the Korean War.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Students at North Canaan Elementary School saluted servicemen and servicewomen at a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Eighteen veterans were honored, many of whom attended the ceremony and were connected to the school as relatives of students or staff.

Farewell to a visionary leader: Amy Wynn departs AMP after seven years

Amy Wynn, who has served as executive director of the American Mural Project in Winsted, has stepped down from her position after seven years with the nonprofit organization.
AMP

When longtime arts administrator Amy Wynn became the first executive director of the American Mural Project (AMP) in 2018, the nonprofit was part visionary art endeavor, part construction site and part experiment in collaboration.

Today, AMP stands as a fully realized arts destination, home to the world’s largest indoor collaborative artwork and a thriving hub for community engagement. Wynn’s departure, marked by her final day Oct. 31, closes a significant chapter in the organization’s evolution. Staff and supporters gathered the afternoon before to celebrate her tenure with stories, laughter and warm tributes.

