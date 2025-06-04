DOT accelerates progress on Route 44, eyes 2026 completion

NORFOLK — Construction of the massive retaining wall being built on Route 44 is coming along ahead of schedule.

Amy Hare, Connecticut Department of Transportation chief engineer on Project 97-95, was happy to report that due to some design changes, the project planned over five years has been reduced to two years with an expected completion in September 2026.

DOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto traveled to Norfolk on Thursday, May 29, for a rainy morning site visit to highlight the significant progress of DOT Project 97-95. He met in Norfolk Town Hall with First Selectman Matt Riiska, contractor James Curtis, project manager Pedro Soares, Norfolk Superintendent of Streets Troy Lamere, DOT engineers and members of the local press for an update from Hare.

According to Hare, “With two 12-foot lanes, wide shoulders, and six-foot buffer, or snow shelf, Route 44 is going to be much wider. When finished, this section of highway will be safer, visibility is going to be better and we will have two beautiful retaining walls to keep the slope stabilized.”

Plans include a decorative metal safety fence at the top and extensive use of native plants and trees on the hillside.

Hare added, “The necessary clearing job was a drastic landscape change for the town. We relocated all the overhead utilities and sewers. Construction of a temporary access road on the actual westbound lane gives us access to the upper elevations of the slope to get equipment up there to install the earth retaining system. We are now installing soil nails and tie backs, part of the permanent retaining wall design.”

Managing water flow has been a challenge. Water from Haystack Mountain to the north flows across Old Colony Road, through the cemetery and down the slope being worked on.

Amy Hare, DOT chief engineer for Project 97-95 explaining to Norfolk resident Avice Meehan how the temporary earth retaining system works. Jennifer Almquist

Workers use sedimentation controls such as catch basin silt sacks, or filters, which protect the waterways from loaded silt and sediment.

This also prevents eroded material from impacting the roadway.

Despite the winter weather, the crew made significant progress. Hare laughed, “Norfolk had some freezing temperatures, which is to be expected in the ‘Ice Box of Connecticut,’ but the contractors stepped up.” Hare continued, “Our revised design is part of the reason we were able to save almost two years.”

The current construction budget is $37,546,399. DOT has spent 35% of its estimate and expects to come in under budget.

When asked what the biggest surprise has been, Hare answered, “The biggest surprise for me was witnessing drivers’ behavior through the temporary signal. We have state troopers on site twice a week now because we noticed that people were driving through the red.” She added, “Two weeks ago the troopers pulled over a bicyclist who was trying to beat the signal.”

Avice Meehan, Norfolk resident, expressed concern about cars speeding up Old Colony Road. She pointed out that Google Maps now guides drivers on that route to avoid the signal delay.

There have been a couple of near misses because the public works crew is also stationed up at the Town Garage. Meehan noted the impact of increased activity as construction of Norfolk’s affordable housing project Haystack Woods begins.

Commissioner Eucalitto, the DOT team, and the Norfolk group donned hard hats and safety vests and climbed up the temporary sand access road into the work site. Hare explained the work being done by a giant drill driving the soil nails deep into the hillside. Up close, the scale of the challenge seems daunting, yet Project 97-95 continues ahead of schedule and under budget.

Eucalitto said, “I knew what a significant impact the Route 44 project would have on Norfolk. I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made so far, and how well it is going. We’re working closely with the community and town leadership. The acceleration that we’ve had on the project design will get us out earlier than expected.”

To report a problem or raise a concern, call 860-594-2560 or email DOT.CustomerCare@ct.gov