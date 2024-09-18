roads

CTDOT denies Falls Village request to reduce Rt. 7 speeds

FALLS VILLAGE — The state Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has turned down a request to reduce the 40 mile per hour speed limit on Route 7 between Page Road and Beebe Hill Road, including the intersection with Route 126.

First Selectman Dave Barger shared the report from CTDOT at the regular selectmen’s meeting Monday, Sept. 9. The agency did recommend changing the speed limit from 40 mph to 35 mph on Route 126 from a quarter mile south of Kellogg Road to Route 7.

There will be no change to the existing 25 mph limit on Route 126 in the village area, no change to the 35 mph limit on Route 126 (Point of Rocks Road/Belden Street) from Railroad Street, and to the 45 mph limit on Route 126 (Belden Street) from Sand Road to the Falls Village/North Canaan town line and Route 44.

The report states that “U.S. Route 7 is classified as a minor arterial roadway, which is designed to carry higher vehicular volumes and have higher speed limits than collectors and local roadways. The existing speed limit of 40 mph on U.S. Route 7 is appropriate for the roadway characteristics, pedestrian amenities, and roadside development.”

The report noted that speed limit signs are missing on Route 126, and CTDOT will replace them (to reflect the new speed limit on one stretch) as the work schedule permits. The report suggested considering portable “Your Speed” signs on Routes 7 and 126.

Barger said there will be a town meeting Tuesday, Sept 24, 6 p.m. at Town Hall, including agenda items such as the roof of 107 Main St., two bridge projects, and an increase in Planning and Zoning fees.

Barger unveiled a civility pledge and asked that all members of town boards and commissions sign it. He and selectmen Judy Jacobs and Chris Kinsella then signed it themselves.

Barger reported that the survey of 35 Railroad St. is complete and he was awaiting word from attorney Emily Vail on the next step toward completing the sale of the former firehouse.

