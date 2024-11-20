roads

Kent comments on speed camera plans

KENT — A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 for the adoption of a new traffic safety ordinance that would install two speed safety cameras along Route 7 to the north and south of downtown.

At the Tuesday, Nov. 12, special meeting of the board, the selectmen voted to approve edits made to the ordinance chapter, and move forward to a public hearing ahead of a town vote on Dec. 6. If the town votes the ordinance through, it will then be passed on to the state for approval of the location of the cameras.

“There are quite a few speeders that have come into town lately,” said First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer. He located the ordinance as part of a multi- year effort on the part of the town to slow traffic in the center of Kent.

“Post Covid, people are back on the road,” he said, also citing the increasing permanent and visitor populations as contributing to increased excessive speed incidents. After several years of trialing speed mitigation measures, such as lowering speed limits and installing LED “your speed” signs, the situation hadn’t tangibly improved, said Lindenmayer, citing reports from police and the town’s own speeding data collection project.

Lindenmayer said the new ordinance is “a tool” to finally address the speeding issue in town. He mentioned that the town of Washington, Connecticut, is just ahead of Kent in its own process of implementing speed cameras, and has been helpful in providing data and guidance.

Lindenmayer stated that the cameras would be installed in plain sight with the proper signage — “no hidden cameras or moving them in the middle of the night,” as he put it.

“From the start, this has been a safety issue,” said Selectman Glenn Sanchez at the Nov. 12 meeting. He related a story of how he was once passed by another vehicle — crossing the double yellow line — while driving down Main Street. “It was unbelievable,” he said.

Selectman Lynn Worthington reported that some residents fear the move has other motivations. “I’ve heard complaints that this is another way to tax residents,” she said.

She recommended the board be upfront at the public hearing about the financial aspects of the ordinance. “It’s not a money-making endeavor,” she emphasized.

Lindenmayer was careful to point out that the ordinance itself states that any money received from citations will have to go toward the maintenance of traffic programs, such as improving signage and painting crosswalks.

Tablescapes that captivate

Tablescapes that captivate

Jesse-Sierra Ross preps a festive table setting at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Nov. 10. Her book, "Seasons Around the Table," and blog inspires recipes and decorations for every season.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library welcomed popular hosting and entertainment blogger Jessie-Sierra Ross for a talk on planning a fall table and meal Nov. 10. Ross has appeared on television multiple times and has recently written a book called “Seasons Around the Table,”which contains recipes, menu planning tips and decorative advice for seasons year round.

Ross began her talk with some of her background as a self-started blogger, home entertainer and chef after a career in professional ballet. As a mother of young children, Ross made it clear from the start that all of her ideas and aesthetic expression took this into account, but it will be different for everyone. Ross emphasized that when decorating your table and planning your meals, things that you enjoy and your own story should come through.

A journey to self-care and healing

A journey to self-care and healing

Julianne Roshan Dow guides healing in Kent.

Yana Russell

Julianne Roshan Dow, a seasoned wellness educator and practitioner, has been bringing her expertise in Jin Shin Jyutsu and holistic health practices to a series of Women Wellness Wednesdays at the Dow Integrative Institute in Kent. These hybrid gatherings (in-person and online) have offered women a chance to explore self-care techniques tailored to address female health challenges, from fertility to menopause. This initiative has not only been an opportunity to support personal well-being, but has also served as a fundraiser for the Kent Food Bank, reflecting Julianne’s dedication to her community. The program will continue as long as there is interest.

The Wednesday sessions have been led out of Dow’s home, a mixed-use building in Kent, Connecticut across from the firehouse. Dow’s introduction to Eastern healing arts began in childhood, witnessing the transformative effects of acupuncture on her mother. Over 44 years, she has cultivated her expertise as an integrative medicine practitioner, a yoga instructor, and an ethics teacher. Her work spans hospital settings, including Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey, and a research team at Morristown Hospital, where Jin Shin Jyutsu protocols were used to alleviate pre- and post-surgical pain, anxiety, and nausea.

