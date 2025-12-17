roads

Town vote set in Sharon to accept STEAP grant for River Road repairs

Sharon Town Hall is located on Main Street.
Leila Hawken

SHARON — A town meeting is set to be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18, to authorize First Selectman Casey Flanagan to formally accept the $1 million in funds the town received in the 2025 round of Small Town Economic Assistance Program, commonly known as STEAP grants.

The funds, matched by $700,000 from the town, are dedicated towards the repair of River Road, which has been limited to single-lane travel since the structural failure of the roadway in the summer of 2023.

Sharon’s award of $1 million was the maximum amount allocated to any one town in the program.

Thursday’s vote is to allow Flanagan to sign the agreement for the grant, and does not involve the additional movement of funds.

In-school ‘community closet’ offers clothes for anyone free of charge

The Community Closet at HVRHS is open for students to take clothes for any reason during the school day.

Anna Gillette

What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.

The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.

Housy Shack as popular as ever despite price increases and sales limits

Sophomore Eliana Lang enjoys her Housy Shack cookie.

Ibby Sadeh

Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.

The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.

