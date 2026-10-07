Kent students walk, bike and roll to school

KENT – Kent Center School students and staff walked, biked and rolled to school Sept. 30 as part of an event encouraging physical activity.
The school’s event was part of the national Walk, Bike & Roll to School program, which encourages children to use active transportation and promotes safer routes to school.
Principal Michelle Mott said she and physical education teacher Marci Saunders first organized the school’s participation last May. The event was so successful that they decided to hold it again.
Children rode bicycles, skateboards and scooters or walked from the parking area at 23 North Main St. to the school.
“This is done to encourage students to stay active,” Mott said. She thanked the Kent Volunteer Fire Department and the Community Emergency Response Team for their assistance in putting on the event.